Valencia vs SD Eibar prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Valencia lock horns with SD Eibar at the Mestalla on Sunday. Both teams have struggled this season and have a point to prove this weekend.

SD Eibar are rooted to the bottom of the La Liga standings at the moment and face an intense relegation battle this month. The Basque side is three points away from safety and cannot afford to lose this game.

Valencia, on the other hand, have struggled to cope with their player exodus and are in 14th place in the league table. Los Che slumped to a 1-0 defeat against Sevilla earlier this week and will want to bounce back in this match.

Valencia vs SD Eibar Head-to-Head

SD Eibar have a surprisingly excellent record against Valencia and have won five games out of a total of 13 matches played between the two teams. Valencia have managed only four victories against SD Eibar and will need to level the scales in this fixture.

The reverse fixture between the two teams took place in December last year and ended in a 0-0 stalemate. Valencia wasted several chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this weekend.

Valencia form guide in La Liga: L-W-L-D-L

SD Eibar form guide in La Liga: D-W-W-L-L

Valencia vs SD Eibar Team News

Valencia need to win this game

Valencia

Jose Gaya has recovered from his knock and will be available against SD Eibar this weekend. Valencia have a fully-fit squad and will need to field a strong team on Sunday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

SD Eibar need to win this game

SD Eibar

Alejandro Pozo is carrying a knock at the moment and might not be able to feature in this game. SD Eibar prodigy Bryan Gil has recovered from his niggle, however, and is available for selection against Valencia.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Alejandro Pozo

Suspended: None

Valencia vs SD Eibar Predicted XI

Valencia Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jaume Domenech, Jose Gaya, Mouctar Diakhaby, Gabriel Paulista, Daniel Wass; Yunus Musah, Uros Racic, Carlos Soler, Denis Cheryshev; Goncalo Guedes, Maxi Gomez

SD Eibar Predicted XI (4-4-2): Marko Dmitrovic; Cote, Anaitz Arbilla, Paulo Oliveira, Rober Correa; Pape Diop, Miguel Angel Atienza, Bryan Gil, Edu Exposito; Sergi Enrich, Kike Garcia

Valencia vs SD Eibar Prediction

Valencia have suffered from a massive exodus of players over the past year and are paying the price at the moment. Los Che cannot afford another string of defeats this season and will need to win this match.

SD Eibar have done well against Valencia in the past and have been impressive over the past two weeks. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and are likely to play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Valencia 1-1 SD Eibar

