The 2020-21 edition of La Liga returns with another round of fixtures this weekend as Valencia take on Huesca at the Mestalla Stadium tomorrow. Both teams have endured mixed starts to the La Liga campaign and will look for a victory tomorrow.

Valencia have lost several key players in the transfer window and felt their distinct lack in squad depth as they slipped to a 2-1 defeat against a feisty Celta Vigo side last week. Los Che have plenty of work to do if they want to finish in the top four this season.

Huesca, on the other hand, is yet another win a game in La Liga this season and will seemingly be content with a mid-table finish. The newly-promoted side were comprehensively beaten by a 2-0 margin last week and need to improve to stand a chance in this game.

Valencia vs SD Huesca Head-to-Head

Valencia have a flawless record against Huesca and have won both the official fixtures played between the two sides since the turn of the century. Huesca are yet to trouble Valencia in their own backyard and need to step up to the plate this season.

The previous meeting between these two sides resulted in an emphatic victory for Valencia as the home side routed Huesca by a massive 6-2 margin. Huesca have improved since their defeat at the hands of Valencia and need to put up a fight in tomorrow's game.

Valencia form guide in La Liga: L-W

Huesca form guide in La Liga: L-D

Valencia vs SD Huesca Team News

Valencia have a formidable squad

Valencia

Valencia have a few injuries to account for and will have to do without Carlos Soler, Eliaquim Mangala, and Gabriel Paulista going into this game. Los Che need to bounce back from their defeat and will have to field their best eleven in this game.

Injured: Carlos Soler, Eliaquim Mangala, Gabriel Paulista

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Huesca can trouble Valencia

SD Huesca

SC Huesca have a fully-fit squad at their disposal and will want to use every ounce of talent in their team to overcome Valencia. The away side managed an impressive 1-1 draw against Villarreal in its opening game and is unlikely to make drastic changes to its tactical setup.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Valencia vs SD Huesca Predicted XI

Valencia Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jaume Domenech; Jose Gaya, Mouctar Diakhaby, Okay Yokuslu, Daniel Wass; Goncalo Guedes, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Vicente Esquerdo, Yunus Musah; Maxi Gomez, Lee Kang-In

SD Huesca Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Andres Fernandez; Javi Galan, Pablo Insua, Jorge Pulido, Pablo Maffeo; Pedro Mosquera, Mikel Rico; David Ferreiro, Juan Carlos, Rafa Mir; Shinji Okazaki

Valencia vs SD Huesca Prediction

Valencia have the upper hand going into this game but need to prove a point against a Huesca side that can prove to be a tricky customer. In the absence of Rodrigo and Dani Parejo, the likes of Kondogbia and Maxi Gomez have to step up to the plate for Los Che.

With Shinji Okazaki in their ranks, SD Huesca are well-placed to give Valencia a run for their money and can potentially trouble the home side. Valencia's squad depth, however, gives them an edge in this game.

Prediction: Valencia 2-1 SD Huesca

