Valencia vs Sevilla Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th April 2023

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Valencia lock horns with Sevilla in an important clash at the Estadio de Mestalla on Sunday.

Valencia vs Sevilla Preview

Sevilla are currently in 13th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Andalusian outfit held Manchester United to a 2-2 draw in the UEFA Europa League this week and will look to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Valencia, on the other hand, are in 18th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled so far this season. Los Che slumped to a shock 2-1 defeat at the hands of Valencia in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Valencia vs Sevilla Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sevilla have a good recent record against Valencia and have won 22 of the last 52 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Valencia's 20 victories.

After an unbeaten run of six matches against Sevilla in La Liga, Valencia have lost four of their last six such matches in the competition.

Sevilla have won only one of their last 10 matches away from home against Valencia in La Liga, with their only such victory during this period coming by a 1-0 margin in 2020.

Valencia have picked up only 27 points from their 28 matches in La Liga so far this season - their worst record at this stage of the competition since the 1985-86 season.

After a winless run of eight matches away from home in La Liga, Sevilla defeated Cadiz by a 2-0 margin in their previous such match in the competition.

Valencia vs Sevilla Prediction

Sevilla have shown marked improvement in recent games in La Liga and will be intent on moving into the top half of the league table. The Andalusians have made an impact in the Europa League and could rest some of their big names this weekend.

Valencia have struggled this season and find themselves in a relegation battle at the moment. Sevilla are in better form at the moment and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Valencia 1-2 Sevilla

Valencia vs Sevilla Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sevilla

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Valencia to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lucas Ocampos to score - Yes

