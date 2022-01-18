Valencia vs Sevilla prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

Sevilla are back in action with another important La Liga fixture this week as they take on Valencia on Wednesday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Valencia are in 10th place in the La Liga standings and have failed to meet expectations this season. Los Che suffered a 4-1 defeat against Real Madrid last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Sevilla, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive so far. The Andalusians crashed out of the Copa del Rey over the weekend and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Valencia vs Sevilla Head-to-Head

Sevilla have a good record against Valencia and have won 21 out of 40 matches played between the two teams. Valencia have managed 13 victories against Sevilla and will want to cut the deficit on Wednesday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in September last year and ended in a 3-1 victory for Sevilla. Valencia struggled on the day and will need to step up in this match.

Valencia form guide in La Liga: L-L-W-W-W

Sevilla form guide in La Liga: W-W-D-W-W

Valencia vs Sevilla Team News

Valencia have a point to prove this week

Valencia

Gabriel Paulista, Carlos Soler, and Thierry Correia are injured at the moment and are unlikely to be risked against Sevilla this week. Daniel Wass and Maxi Gomez have served their suspensions and will be available for selection.

Injured: Gabriel Paulista, Thierry Correia, Omar Alderete, Carlos Soler

Doubtful: Toni Lato, Dimitri Foulquier

Unavailable: None

Sevilla have an impressive squad

Sevilla

Youssef En-Nesyri and Munir El Haddadi are on international duty and will not be included in the squad. Suso, Jesus Navas, and Erik Lamela are injured and will be sidelined on Thursday.

Injured: Suso, Jesus Navas, Erik Lamela

Doubtful: Karim Rekik, Thomas Delaney

Unavailable: Youssef En-Nesyri, Munir El Haddadi

Valencia vs Sevilla Predicted XI

Valencia Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jasper Cillessen; Jose Gaya, Mouctar Diakhaby, Omar Alderete, Cristian Rivero; Hugo Guillamon, Daniel Wass, Hugo Duro, Helder Costa; Goncalo Guedes, Maxi Gomez

Sevilla Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marko Dmitrovic; Marcos Acuna, Diego Carlos, Jules Kounde, Gonzalo Montiel; Fernando, Joan Jordan; Lucas Ocampos, Ivan Rakitic, Alejandro Gomez; Rafa Mir

Valencia vs Sevilla Prediction

Valencia have managed to stage a recovery after a slow start to their season but will need to work on their finishing this month. The likes of Goncalo Guedes and Helder Costa have improved in recent weeks and will need to make their mark this week.

Sevilla are in the title race at the moment and will have to work hard to get the better of Real Madrid in the coming months. The Andalusians are the better team at the moment and are the favourites to win this match.

Prediction: Valencia 1-3 Sevilla

