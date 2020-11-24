There are quite a few teams across Europe's top-five leagues who've carved a niche for themselves as 'selling clubs', clubs that normally recruit promising young talent from all over the world and then sell them to bigger and mightier sides at a significant profit. One such team is Valencia.

La Liga outfit Valencia have sold numerous top stars in the last decade for handsome prices. In fact, the club has raked in over €500 million from the sale of players since 2009, making them one of the best 'selling clubs' in the continent.

Credit in this regard goes to Valencia's amazing scouting network, which has been able to replace the club's outgoing stars with someone of similar quality or stature almost every time.

Villa x Silva x Mata



That 2010 Valencia side was a lot of fun!



All with Unai Emery at the helm.

Valencia XI if they hadn't sold their best players

We've put together a fascinating XI (formation: 4-4-2) of the best players in every position that Valencia have sold in recent times:

Honourable mentions:

Ferran Torres, Andre Gomes, Rodrigo Moreno, Paco Alcacer, Neto, Jeremy Mathieu and Raul Albiol.

Without further ado, let's get started.

Goalkeeper: Diego Alves (Flamengo)

Diego Alves saved more penalties than any other goalkeeper during his time at Valencia.

We could have gone with Neto here, who had two good seasons with Los Che before moving to Barcelona last year. Instead, we have picked Diego Alves, who is one of the most decorated players in Valencia's recent history and is a veteran of 175 caps.

Despite getting relegated with Almeria in 2011, Valencia swooped in for Diego Alvez, throwing him a lifeline to remain in the top flight, and the custodian made the most of it, establishing himself as one of the best shot-stoppers in the division over the next six years.

Diego Alves has saved 23 penalties out of 47 attempted against him in his La Liga career.



Unreal. pic.twitter.com/jJijMl5fxb — Coral (@Coral) December 10, 2016

Diego Alvez became particularly well-known for his prowess in saving penalty kicks, earning him the reputation of a 'spot-kick specialist'.

In fact, he is one of very few goalkeepers to have denied both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi from the spot. Some of his other high-profile scalps include Antoine Griezmann, Diego Costa, Ivan Rakitic, Fernando Llorente and Carlos Bacca.

By the time Diego Alvez left for Brazilian side Flamengo in 2017, he had saved the most penalties (23) in the history of the Spanish top flight, beating Andoni Zubizaretta's previous record of 16 spot-kicks.