Video: Lionel Messi goes nuts after Barcelona's incredible 6-1 victory against PSG

Lionel Messi's celebration shows the man's passion for FC Barcelona

Barcelona pulled off one of the greatest comebacks of all time

Barcelona pulled off the biggest Champions League comeback in history by beating Paris Saint-Germain 6-1 at Camp Nou. Luis Enrique's men were 4-0 down from their first meeting in Paris and few gave them a chance ahead of Wednesday's clash, with no side ever overcoming a four-goal first-leg deficit in a Champions League or European Cup knockout tie.

“Passion is the genesis of genius.” - Galileo Galileipic.twitter.com/lQhjDLBOx6 — Chef (@champ_ian) March 8, 2017

But Barca somehow managed the seemingly impossible, with Neymar scoring twice after the 88th minute, before La Masia academy graduate Sergi Roberto fittingly secured Barca's place in history in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

Sergi Roberto’s goal sparked off scenes of unbridled joy and celebration at the Camp Nou with all the players going towards Neymar and Roberto. However, what most of the cameras missed was the passionate celebration Lionel Messi had with the Barcelona fans.

As soon as the goal went in, the Argentine maestro jumped over the advertising hoardings and thumping the Barcelona badge on his chest, Messi celebrated with the Camp Nou crowd which could scarcely believe what was happening.

The tie appeared over when Edinson Cavani struck an away goal for PSG, who had fallen 3-0 behind on the night. With Barca needing three goals, Neymar struck twice – in the 88th and 91st minutes – before Roberto's last-gasp effort.

Roberto added: "They say the fans are one more player, but today they were 10 more."In the end, this is also for them. Now to celebrate and think about the league game [against Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday]."

They say passion is the genesis of genius and Lionel Messi’s passion for the game, Barcelona and the fans can be seen from the beautiful video above. Barcelona and Messi fans, put on your headphones and enjoy the legendary ‘number 10s’ incredible celebration after the miraculous victory.