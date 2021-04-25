Villarreal 1-2 Barcelona: 5 Talking points as Antoine Griezmann's quick-fire brace seals win for the visitors | La Liga 2020-21

Barcelona recorded a 2-1 win over Villarreal in their La Liga fixture tonight as Antoine Griezmann's first-half brace helped them come back from behind.

After a great first half, the intensity of the game took a hit after the break and following a red card to Manu Trigueros, the outcome of the game was all but sealed.

After scoring six goals and providing three assists in his last four games, Lionel Messi had a quiet night at the office as Griezmann stole the show with two superb goals.

Villarreal had opened the scoring against the run of play when Pau Torres' inch-perfect long ball was met by Samuel Chukwueze's perfectly timed run, who finished from a tight angle after leaving Marc-André ter Stegen on the ground.

Sergio Asenjo met Barcelona's shots on goal bravely with his insanely quick reflexes but Griezmann's exquisite chip finally had him beaten. The satisfying finish, which pulled the visitors level, within 90 seconds, was the highlight of the game.

There's nothing much to say about a relatively dull second half. As Barcelona move level on points with second-placed Real Madrid, here we take a look at the five talking points from the game.

#5 Barcelona display nerves of steel to score twice in quick succession after going behind

Barcelona had a couple of sights on goal in the early stages of the game but were defied by a determined display from Sergio Asenjo. He denied Frenkie de Jong from point-blank range in the 16th minute and kept the scoreline intact.

Samu Chukwueze opened the scoring with an amazing finish, and before the hosts could even finish celebrating their goal, Antoine Griezmann latched onto Óscar Mingueza's through ball and chipped over Asenjo to pull his side back instantly.

22 - Only Lionel Messi 🇦🇷 (32 - 23 goals, 9 assists) and Gerard Moreno 🇪🇸 (24 - 18 & 6) have been involved in more goals than Antoine Griezmann 🇫🇷 (22 - 13 & 9) in all competitions in 2021 among all LaLiga players. Happy. pic.twitter.com/VppQM4UgYj — OptaJose (@OptaJose) April 25, 2021

The Frenchman got himself on the scoresheet again after Juan Foyth's careless back-pass fell kindly for him. The former Atletico Madrid star made no mistake in finishing off the move and ensured the visitors had a game-changing moment in the first half.

#4 Red card for Manu Trigueros ended Villarreal's hope for a comeback

Manu Trigueros was awarded a straight red card for his challenge on Lionel Messi in the second half. The Spanish midfielder went for the ball but caught the talisman with his studs on his left ankle.

Blaugrana only had to defend their slender lead and hence were not very aggressive in the second half. After the dismissal, they started taking advantage of their numerical superiority and pushed the hosts on the backfoot.

This forced Villarreal to sit back and defend and chances in the final third dried up for them. They only attacked on the counter and rarely threatened a composed Marc-André ter Stegen after the break.

