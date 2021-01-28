Villarreal vs Real Sociedad prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Real Sociedad are back in action in La Liga this weekend as they take on Unai Emery's Villarreal outfit in a crucial encounter at the Estadio de la Ceramica on Saturday. Both sides are vying for a top-four finish this season and will want a victory in this fixture.

Villarreal are currently in fifth place in the La Liga standings and have fallen behind Sevilla after a recent slump. The Yellow Submarines have played out consecutive draws in La Liga and will want to return to winning ways this weekend.

Real Sociedad started their season in emphatic fashion but now find themselves in sixth place after an inconsistent run of results. The away side crashed out of the Copa del Rey during the week and will want to boost its morale with a positive result against Villarreal.

📊 Last two games at the Estadio de la Cerámica



✅✅



🧐 What are your match predictions for Saturday? #VillarrealRealSociedad #AurreraReala

Villarreal vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head

Villarreal have an excellent record against Real Sociedad and have won 18 games out of a total of 41 matches played between the two sides. Real Sociedad have managed only 10 victories against Villarreal and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

The previous game between the two sides last year ended in a hard-fought 1-1 draw. Mikel Oyarzabal scored on the day and will play an important role in this match.

Villarreal form guide in La Liga: D-D-W-W-L

Real Sociedad form guide in La Liga: D-L-D-W-L

Villarreal vs Real Sociedad Team News

Paco Alcacer is back for this game

Villarreal

Villarreal have a long list of injuries to account for and will have to do without Alberto Moreno, Vicente Iborra, Gerard Moreno, Samuel Chukwueze, Juan Foyth, and Mario Gaspar in this match. Samuel Chukwueze is also carrying a knock and is unlikely to be risked in this game.

Injured: Alberto Moreno, Vicente Iborra, Gerard Moreno, Samuel Chukwueze, Juan Foyth, Mario Gaspar

Doubtful: Jaume Costa

Suspended: None

David Silva might not play this game

Real Sociedad

Luca Sangalli and Miguel Angel Moya are currently injured and have been ruled out of this match. David Silva is also recovering from a knock and is unlikely to be risked against Villarreal.

Injured: Luca Sangalli, Miguel Angel Moya

Doubtful: David Silva

Suspended: None

Villarreal vs Real Sociedad Predicted XI

Villarreal Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sergio Asenjo; Alfonso Pedraza, Raul Albiol, Pau Torres, Ruben Pena; Manu Trigueros, Etienne Capoue, Daniel Parejo; Moi Gomez, Yeremi Pino, Paco Alcacer

Your first goal in @LaLigaEN is always special... 😍



Moi Gómez scored his first against in the 2013/14 season, against @RealSociedadEN in the Yellows' 5-1 win.#VillarrealRealSociedad pic.twitter.com/foEi0cywEC — Villarreal CF English (@Eng_Villarreal) January 28, 2021

Real Sociedad Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alex Remiro; Nacho Monreal, Igor Zubeldia, Robin Le Normand, Joseba Zaldua; Mikel Merino, Ander Guevara, Jon Guridi; Mikel Oyarzabal, Alexander Isak, Portu

Villarreal vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Villarreal have been excellent under Unai Emery this season and will be confident going into this game. With Paco Alcacer back in the squad, the Yellow Submarines will want to make a statement of intent this weekend.

Real Sociedad are not at their best at the moment but have talented players in their ranks and can pose a threat. Both teams are currently on a fairly even footing and are likely to share the spoils this weekend.

Prediction: Villarreal 2-2 Real Sociedad

