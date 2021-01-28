Valencia vs Elche prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga is back in action this weekend as Valencia take on Elche at the Mestalla on Saturday. Both teams have been disappointing this season and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Elche are currently in the relegation zone and are dangerously close to the bottom of the La Liga table. The away side suffered a 2-0 defeat against Catalan giants Barcelona last weekend and will need to put in a better effort in this match.

Valencia have also endured an underwhelming season so far and will need to turn their season around in the next few months. Los Che crashed out of the Copa del Rey after a dismal performance against Sevilla and are in desperate need of a victory.

Valencia vs Elche Head-to-Head

Valencia have a good record against Elche and have won three out of the five matches that have been played between the two sides. Elche have managed only two victories against Los Che and can trouble their opponents this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two sides last year ended in a shock 2-1 victory for Elche. Valencia were underwhelming on the day and cannot afford to slip up in this match.

Valencia form guide in La Liga: L-D-W-D-L

Elche form guide in La Liga: L-D-L-L-D

Valencia vs Elche Team News

Valencia have a few injury concerns

Valencia

Jasper Cillessen and Mouctar Diakhaby are currently injured and will not be available for this game. Hugo Guillamon is suspended and is likely to be replaced by Guillem Molina against Elche.

Injured: Jasper Cillessen, Mouctar Diakhaby

Doubtful: Eliaquim Mangala

Suspended: Hugo Guillamon

Elche need to win this game

Elche

Fidel Chaves is injured at the moment and will be unable to play against Valencia this weekend. Guido Carrillo is also struggling with a hamstring problem and is likely to be excluded from the squad.

Injured: Fidel Chaves

Doubtful: Guido Carrillo

Suspended: None

Valencia vs Elche Predicted XI

Valencia Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jaume Domenech; Jose Gaya, Guillem Molina, Mouctar Diakhaby, Thierry Correia; Denys Cheryshev, Carlos Soler, Uros Racic, Daniel Wass; Manu Vallejo, Maxi Gomez

Álex Blanco (@alexwhite98) promoted to first-team — Valencia CF 🦇🍊🌊 (@valenciacf_en) January 28, 2021

Elche Predicted XI (4-3-3): Edgar Badia; Johan Mojica, Gonzalo Verdu, Diego Gonzalez, Antonio Barragan; Raul Guti, Ivan Marcone, Tete Morente; Emiliano Rigoni, Josan, Lucas Boye

Valencia vs Elche Prediction

Valencia had to deal with an exodus of players last year and are bearing the brunt of a series of uninspiring decisions in La Liga. Los Che have struggled this season and will need to step up to the plate this weekend.

Elche face a relegation battle in coming weeks and are likely to set up on the counter in this fixture. Valencia are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Valencia 2-1 Elche

