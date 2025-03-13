Virgil van Dijk's reported conversation with PSG chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi after Liverpool's UCL exit comes to light

Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk's conversation with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Sporting Director Luis Campos has been revealed, as per RMC (via Tribal Football). The Dutchman was recorded speaking with the two officials following the Reds' UEFA Champions League defeat against PSG at Anfield on Tuesday, March 11.

Van Dijk put in a solid performance for Liverpool during the second leg of their UCL Round-of-16 clash against PSG. Despite his best efforts, Les Parisiens secured a 1-0 win, taking the game to penalties with the scores tied at 1-1 on aggregate. The Reds suffered a heartbreaking 4-1 loss on penalties, ending their hopes of a seventh Champions League trophy.

Following the game, Van Dijk was spotted conversing with Al-Khelaifi and Campos in the Anfield tunnel. This led to many fans fearing the worst as the 33-year-old's contract ends at the end of the season. The Netherlands international is yet to sign a new deal and could depart as a free agent this summer.

Fortunately for the Anfield faithful, Van Dijk reportedly apologized to the pair after he taunted Campos during PSG's first-leg 1-0 loss at the Parc des Princes. The former allegedly mocked Campos after he complained about a denied penalty in the first half following Ibrahima Konate's foul on Bradley Barcola.

"He’s an unbelievable threat" - Liverpool boss Arne Slot on Alexander Isak ahead of EFL Cup final against Newcastle

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has hailed Newcastle United forward Alexander Isak for his threat level and speed, comparing him to PSG's front three. The two sides are set to face each other in the EFL Cup final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, March 16.

Slot will have a massive opportunity to win his first trophy with Liverpool, just days after crashing out of the Champions League. During the pre-match press conference, he said (via @FabrizioRomano on X):

“Alexander Isak is such an important player for Newcastle, he’s an unbelievable threat. He has the speed that, for example, the attackers of PSG had on Tuesday as well."

Isak has been sensational for Newcastle this season, establishing himself as one of the best forwards on the planet. He has garnered 22 goals and five assists in 32 appearances across all competitions.

