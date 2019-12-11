Vitor Pereira no longer interested to take over as permanent manager of Everton

Deepungsu Pandit FOLLOW ANALYST News 11 Dec 2019, 00:11 IST SHARE

Vitor Pereira

According to Sky Sports, Vitor Pereira has distanced himself from the process of selection of the next Everton manager. The Portuguese was reportedly involved in talks with the Premier League side to succeed Marco Silva as the next permanent boss. However, he has now revealed that he is fully committed to his current employers, Shanghai SIPG. Speaking to Sky Sports, he had this to say:

At this point, I am still the coach of SIPG a club close to my heart in a country that is growing immensely in football.

Currently, I am not in a position to make any other commitments. I cannot decide now, I need time to think and plan my future by looking at all the options I have.

It's a league I love and yes for sure I would love to consider an opportunity in the future.

The Telegraph had previously reported that Everton had begun talks with current Shanghai SIPG boss to take over as permanent manager on a 3-year deal. The man himself was believed to be itching for a return to the helm of a major club in Europe, however, now it seems that he has withdrawn from the selection process.

The 41-year-old has managed a host of clubs in his managerial career so far and his most impressive stint was with Porto, where he won the Primeira Liga in both of his seasons. He was the front-runner for the Everton job, had held talks for the job at Goodison Park earlier in his career and was also in the good books of the club owner Farhad Moshiri. However, Shanghai SIPG have reportedly offered him an improved £25m contract to stay on in the Chinese League for at least one more year.

Since the sacking of Marco Silva, Duncan Ferguson has taken charge on a temporary basis and has steadied the ship for now after a fantastic win over Chelsea. Moshiri still wants to find a permanent successor to the Portuguese, so that the club can plan for reinforcements in January.

Now that Pereira has declined the offer, the Toffees could turn their attention to Unai Emery, who is currently without a job since his sacking. Carlo Ancelotti might also be considered if the Italian receives the sack from Napoli.