Watford 1-2 Chelsea - 3 reasons why the Blues earned a deserved victory away from home | Premier League 2019-20

Watford FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Chelsea travelled to Vicarage Road to take on a Watford side as they looked to continue their four-match winning run in the Premier League. The Blues have been in sublime form in recent weeks and have picked up 12 points out of 12 since losing to Liverpool at Stamford Bridge over a month ago.

Watford, in stark contrast, are the only winless side left in the Premier League this season and the Hornets will have to wait at least another week to do so as they succumbed to a 1-2 defeat against Frank Lampard's side.

Chelsea raced off the blocks and got off the mark in next to no time, as Tammy Abraham latched onto a brilliant lofted pass from Jorginho to put his side ahead. The Blues dominated proceedings since taking the early need but failed to find the back of the net for the rest of the first half, courtesy of Ben Foster.

The England international was on the top of his game and thwarted the Chelsea attackers on numerous occasions to keep his side in with a fighting chance. In the second half, however, the shot-stopper was powerless from stopping his side from going two goals behind, as Abraham turned provider and teed up Christian Pulisic for the second goal of the game.

As Chelsea returned to winning ways after being eliminated from the Carabao Cup by Manchester United, let's look at three reasons why they inflicted more misery on the home side.

#1 Watford's inefficiency infront of goal was apparent

Although Gerard Deulofeu scored a late penalty, the hosts' profligacy in front of goal was obvious as they failed to trouble Kepa Arrizabalaga between the sticks. The Hornets haven't scored a goal from open play for four games and their barren run has seen them rooted to the bottom of the Premier League standings.

Andre Grey started as the lone striker and the Englishman was left isolated for large parts of the game, as Chelsea dominated proceedings right from the get-go raced to an early lead.

Deulofeu managed to get himself on the scoresheet by virtue of his second-half penalty and the former Barcelona man went close with a fizzed left-footed effort in the second. Aside from sparks of brilliance from the former Barcelona man, the home side looked lacklustre upfront.

Quique Sanchez Flores will hope to get Troy Deeney fit and firing once again and the club captain will be crucial to their survival hopes.

