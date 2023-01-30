"We didn't enter into negotiations"- PSG slammed for 'insulting' offer to sign 19-year-old attacker

Olympique Lyonnais president Jean-Michel Aulas is less than impressed by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)'s offer for youngster Rayan Cherki, as it did not match his expectations and called it 'insulting'.

The Parisians are in the market for a new attacker and view Cherki as an ideal option. They recently parted ways with winger Pablo Sarabia, who joined Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier this month. The 19-year-old is being viewed as Sarabia's replacement.

Aulas provided details on his conversation with Parisians president Nasser al-Khelaifi. He said that the Ligue 1 giants pulled out of the deal despite a long and rigorous negotiation process with Lyon. Speaking to French outlet RMC Sport (via Goal), the Lyon president said:

“I had a long time with Nasser (al-Khelaifi), who called me on Saturday evening, to find out whether or not we were in negotiations for Rayan Cherki. I told him no, and Nasser told me, ‘okay, it's over’, and he added that PSG would therefore not make a new offer. I thank him for this direct and sincere contact. We did not enter into negotiations, but the level of the offer was insulting.”

The aforementioned source did not mention the offer made by the Parisians for Cherki. According to Transfermarkt, the French U-21 international is valued at around €18 million. He has a contract with Lyon till the summer of 2024.

Cherki is a product of the Lyon youth academy and is being integrated into the first team this season. The 19-year-old winger has made 17 appearances in Ligue 1, starting five. He has scored a goal and provided three assists.

PSG drop points against Reims in Ligue 1

The Parsians are without a league win in two games after they only managed a 1-1 draw against Reims at home on Sunday (January 29).

Neymar Jr. opened the scoring for the hosts in the second half before Marco Verratti saw red eight minutes later. Despite going a man down, PSG were resolute in defence only to concede a 96th-minute equaliser to Folarin Balogun.

Christophe Galiter's side remain atop Ligue 1, three points clear of second-placed Lens (45), after 20 games.

