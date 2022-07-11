"We’ve received many calls" - Club president provides crucial transfer update on Manchester United and Arsenal target

Napoli director Cristiano Giuntoli has confirmed that several clubs are interested in Victor Osimhen, although no offers have officially been made.

The 23-year-old forward has become one of the most sought-after forwards in European football. He has been linked with the likes of Arsenal (as per The Sun), Manchester United (givemesport.com), and Bayern Munich (Corriere dello Sport).

Giuntoli told a press conference on Saturday (as per Football Italia):

“Everyone knows we have great expectations and he still has three years left in his contract. We’ve received many calls, but not offers.”

“Koulibaly told us he wants to think about our new deal proposal and explore the options for his future”. Napoli director Giuntoli: “There’s no bid for Osimhen… we’ve received some calls to explore the situation. Huge, really huge bid is needed to sell Osimhen”.“Koulibaly told us he wants to think about our new deal proposal and explore the options for his future”. Napoli director Giuntoli: “There’s no bid for Osimhen… we’ve received some calls to explore the situation. Huge, really huge bid is needed to sell Osimhen”. 🚨🇳🇬 #transfers“Koulibaly told us he wants to think about our new deal proposal and explore the options for his future”. https://t.co/ghDGLeLbVi

Osimhen signed for Napoli in 2020 for a club-record fee of €70 million (ESPN) and has since scored 28 times in 62 appearances for the Partenopei.

The Nigerian international has scored 10 goals in 18 games for his country and last month refused to rule out a move away from the Diego Maradona Stadium, despite having three years left on his current contract. According to Il Corriere dello Sport, as per Football Italia, Osimhen stated:

“I know there are rumors about Spain and England, but it’s not the right moment to talk about it because I am with the national team. I don’t know what the future has in store for me, I know that anything can happen. Now, I want to go on holiday now and recharge and then we’ll think about the rest.”

CHIEF JUSTICE 🎤 @ChidubemNJ Osimhen shouldn't make the mistake of going to Manchester United at this time of his budding career. That club's problem is bigger than him. Even Mbappe will go there & struggle. One more season to own the Serie-A, then a mega-money move to Real Madrid. That's the script, Victor. Osimhen shouldn't make the mistake of going to Manchester United at this time of his budding career. That club's problem is bigger than him. Even Mbappe will go there & struggle. One more season to own the Serie-A, then a mega-money move to Real Madrid. That's the script, Victor. https://t.co/aySjKABySS

Arsenal, Manchester United, and Bayern Munich all chasing strikers this summer

Despite Arsenal signing Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City earlier this summer, the club will still be keen to sign one more centre-forward during the current window. They recently let go of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

Eddie Nketiah recently signed a new contract extension at the Emirates Stadium. However, a lack of goals ultimately proved costly last season for Arsenal as they narrowly missed out on the Premier League's top four.

Meanwhile, Manchester United's need for a new striker has escalated in recent days. There have been reports in The Times that Cristiano Ronaldo is actively looking to leave the club this summer in search of Champions League football.

Manchester United are also searching for a replacement for Edinson Cavani, whose contract expired at the end of June.

Similar to United, Bayern Munich are also looking for a potential replacement for their superstar striker. Robert Lewandowski has made no secret of the fact that he wants to leave the Bundesliga champions as soon as possible.

