Barcelona: Weekly wages of Memphis Depay, Gerard Pique and other first-team stars revealed | La Liga 2021-22

FC Barcelona are an iconic club in world football.

With so many legends having graced their fabled blaugrana colors and won numerous titles, the Catalan giants boast an enormous stature.

Players around the world dream of playing for Barcelona, but those at the club have to shoulder a lot of burden too.

As the La Liga outfit compete hard on all fronts, all their stars have to be at their best, but this beckons fat pay cheques too.

Barcelona have one of the most expensive wage bills in the world, and the following list will tell you how much each player in the current squad earns.

#23 Oscar Mingueza - £15,000 per week

Mingueza has impressed with Barcelona despite limited opportunities

Coming through the ranks at Barcelona B, Oscar Mingueza broke into the senior team last year. He impressed in his bit-part role as both a centre-back and a right-back. The 22-year-old garnered plaudits for his assured performances at the back and played a key role in Spain's silver medal success at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

#22 Inaki Pena - £25,000 per week

Pena is yet to feature with the senior team

Due to competition for places, Barcelona B goalkeeper Inaki Pena is yet to make his senior debut for the club. But given his impressive performances with the youth side, it won't be long before we see him strutting his stuff between the sticks for the Catalan giants.

#21 Riqui Puig - £25,000 per week

Puig is trying his damnedest to prove himself to Koeman

One of the few positives to come out of Barcelona's disastrous 2019-20 season was Riqui Puig, who made everyone sit up and take notice of his talents. Unfortunately, his development is now being hampered under Ronald Koeman. The Dutch manager isn't giving him enough gametime and thereby forcing the young gun towards the Camp Nou exit door.

#20 Pedri - £34,000 per week

Pedri, a star in the making!

Euro 2020's breakout star Pedri is among the most promising young talents in La Liga, impressing for his playmaking skills and passing accuracy in his first top-flight campaign last season. His wages may seem too much for an 18-year-old, but Pedri's importance to Barcelona is also high.

#19 Eric Garcia - £38,500 per week

Garcia has made a good return to Barcelona

A pure Barcelona product, Eric Garcia returned to the Camp Nou this year from Manchester City, where he couldn't really cut it. But make no mistake, the Spaniard remains a talented prospect and has shown a lot of promise in both La Liga appearances he's made so far this season.

#18 Sergino Dest - £41,000 per week

Dest has been a revelation at Barcelona

Sergino Dest is the first American ever to play for Barcelona. However, he's also renowned for a strong attacking prowess, solid defensive play and uncanny ability to take on players. The 20-year-old's performances have transcended international boundaries too, becoming a key figure in the USA's set-up.

#17 Ansu Fati - £45,000 per week

Can Fati live up to his No.10 predecessors?

Ansu Fati is one of the most exciting talents in all of Europe. He has scored 11 times in 31 league games for the side already, despite being on the sidelines for most of the 2020-21 season. However, the 18-year-old is the new heir to Lionel Messi's number 10 jersey. Expect fireworks.

