West Brom 0-5 Manchester City: Player ratings as Sky Blues go top of the table | Premier League 2020-21 

In a completely one-sided affair, title contenders Manchester City blew away a hapless West Bromwich Albion side 5-0 to go top of the 2020-21 Premier League table.

Manchester City came into the game in outstanding form; they had won ten consecutive games in all competitions, with six of them coming in the league since their 1-1 draw against the same opponent at the Etihad last year

Meanwhile, West Brom won only one of their next seven games since that draw against Manchester City. Nevertheless, they came out the blocks with all guns blazing and even had a gilt-edged chance to take the lead but couldn't capitalise on the same.

It was one-way traffic from then on, as Manchester City swept aside West Brom with quality football to reaffirm themselves as favourites for the league title this season.

Manchester City have scored 5+ goals in a Premier League game for the eighth time since the start of last season.



Goals from Ilkay Gundogan, Joao Cancelo, Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling ensured Manchester City cruised to a 5-0 demolition of Sam Allardyce’s men.

Pep Guardiola's men now sit top of the league table with 41 points, while West Brom find themselves in the thick of the early relegation battle,after garnering only 11 points in 20 games.

On that note, let us have a look at the player ratings for both teams.

Manchester City Player Ratings

Ederson - 6/10

Ederson made a big save to deny Semi Ajayi early on, but the Manchester City shot-stopper had little else to do after that.

Joao Cancelo - 8.5/10

Joao Cancelo provided an assist for Manchester City's opener with a brilliant long ball to find Gundogan before curling one into the net from 20 yards.

The full-back had the most touches in the game as he dominated his flank of the pitch.

Joao Cancelo’s game by numbers vs. West Brom:



140 touches

9 penalty area entries

7 duels won

5 take-ons

3 chances created

3 shots

3 ball recoveries

2 shots on target

2 tackles

1 goal

1 assist

1 clean sheet



John Stones - 7.5/10

Back in the side after a tough spell last season, John Stones personified a player brimming with confidence. In a solid all-round performance, he calmly played his side out of danger on the few occasions the home side threatened to score.

Ruben Dias - 7.5/10

It was an utterly dominant performance from a player who has singlehandedly strengthened the shaky Manchester City defence. He helped his side bag a tenth clean sheet in 16 league games this season.

Man City have conceded ONE goal across all competitions when Rúben Dias and John Stones start this season.



WWWDWWWWWWWW



Oleksandr Zinchenko - 7.5/10

Oleksandr Zinchenko had a relatively comfortable outing and regularly offered himself as a passing outlet both defensively and offensively.

Rodri- 8/10

Rodri had another characteristically disciplined display at the heart of the Manchester City midfield, where he kept the play ticking. He was unlucky not to get a goal of his own after smacking the top of the crossbar in the second half.

Ilkay Gundogan - 9/10

Ilkay Gundogan was a man in form and the Man of the Match by a mile. He scored a brace to take his tally to seven goals in eight games, producing a pair of well-taken finishes.

The West Brom midfield and defence had little answer to Gundogan's perpetual probing and movement all game. The player was eventually replaced in the 50th minute by Aymeric Laporte.

Bernardo Silva - 7.5/10

Bernardo Silva provided the assist for Manchester City's controversial second goal; the linesman had ruled him offside before VAR overruled that decision. He was replaced by Gabriel Jesus at the hour mark.

Phil Foden - 7/10

Phil Foden hit the post very early in the game but had a relatively quiet but effective outing on the night. He was removed alongside Gundogan in the 50th minute, getting replaced by Ferran Torres.

Raheem Sterling - 8/10

The Manchester City star started the game a bit off the pace but grew into the game as it wore on. Raheem Sterling bagged an assist after picking out Riyad Mahrez with a lovely ball before helping Manchester City complete the rout with their fifth goal in the 57th minute.

Riyad Mahrez - 8/10

Riyad Mahrez was a livewire for large periods of the game for Manchester City. He continually ran the West Brom defence ragged and tidily played his teammates into dangerous areas. He also got himself a well-deserved goal and bagged an assist

Player ratings of Manchester City Substitutes:

Ferran Torres - 6.5/10

Ferran Torres came on for Phil Foden early in the second half and quietly went about his business on the pitch.

Aymeric Laporte - 7/10

The Frenchman came on for Gundogan in the 52nd minute and occupied the left-hand side of the defence, allowing Zinchenko to move higher up the pitch. Aymeric Laporte did his job mightily well, winning every duel he contested.

Gabriel Jesus - 6.5/10

Gabriel Jesus came on at the hour mark but had little impact on the game.

West Bromwich Albion player ratings:

Sam Johnstone - 4/10

Sam Johnstone was helpless for all the goals scored by Manchester City, as he found himself exposed on too many occasions. He made only two saves all game.

Darnell Furlong - 4.5/10

Darnell Furlong did his best to keep the usually lively Phil Foden quiet but could do nothing about the constant overlapping of Zinchenko and the switching of positions by the Manchester City attack.

Semi Ajayi - 5/10

Semi Ajayi squandered a huge chance early in the game that would have put his side ahead. The defender was not directly at fault for any of the goals his side conceded, but he struggled to keep up with the ever-mobile Manchester City front line.

❌ 0-3 v @AVFCOfficial

❌ 0-5 v @LUFC

❌ 0-4 v @Arsenal

❌ 0-5 v @ManCity



Dara O'Shea - 4/10

He Dara O'Shea was continually targeted by Raheem Sterling and had no answer. He was booked in the closing minutes of the game too.

Kieran Gibbs - 5/10

The experienced left-back Kieran Gibbs was the only defender in the West Bromwich defence who stood tall against Manchester City's switching of play. He, however, could do nothing about any of the Manchester City goals and offered nothing attack-wise.

Robert Snodgrass - 4/10

Robert Snodgrass played in Callum Robinson for a half-chance when the score read 2-0 in Manchester City's favour. Snodgrass did not offer much before he was taken off just before the hour mark.

Jake Livermore - 5/10

The West Bromwich Albion captain stood his ground for most parts of the game, completing three tackles and making two interceptions.

Romaine Sawyers - 4/10

Romaine Sawyers was culpable for Manchester City's third goal, as he got caught in possession just outside his box. Sawyers never really looked comfortable in midfield against the excellent visitors.

Karnal Grant - 4.5/10

Karnal Grant was particularly lively in the early stages of the game, as he looked to break away on the counter. However, Grant faded as the game wore on before he was substituted in the 64th minute.

Matheus Pereira - 5.5/10

Matheus Pereira was the best West Bromwich Albion player on the pitch. He drove the ball up the pitch the few occasions his side won possession against a rampant Manchester City side.

However, he received little support from his teammates and was easily dealt with by the visitors.

Callum Robinson - 4.5/10

Callum Robinson has a decent chance to get one back for his team at 2-0 down, but he couldn't get a clean contact on the ball. He was replaced at half-time by Kyle Bartley.

Player ratings of West Bromwich Albion Substitutes

Kyle Bartley - 5/10

Kyle Bartley a solid job defensively for the 45 minutes he was on the pitch; he did well to prevent an absolute rout from Manchester City. The hosts conceded just one goal when Bartley was on the pitch.

Matt Phillips - 4.5/10

Matt Phillips came on for Robert Snodgrass in the 59th minute. He was not involved much in the game though, as Manchester City completely monopolised possession.

Hal Robson-Kanu - 4/10

The veteran striker Hal Robson-Kanu replaced Karnal Grant with 25 minutes to play. He completed just two passes and received the first yellow card of the game in the 84th minute though.