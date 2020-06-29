West Ham vs Chelsea prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2019-20
- West Ham United are set to welcome Chelsea to the London Stadium on Thursday
- Chelsea are fighting for a Champions League spot this season, lying 4th in the Premier League table
Relegation-threatened West Ham United are set to play host to Premier League giants Chelsea at London Stadium on Thursday, as they look to widen the gap between them and 18th placed Bournemouth. Both teams are on same points, with West Ham ahead due to a superior goal difference.
Chelsea are fighting it out at the other end of the table, as they look to finalise a Champions League spot for next season. The Blues lie 4th on the table, level on points with 3rd placed Leicester City.
West Ham lost 2-0 to Tottenham Hotspur last week, as an own goal from Tomas Soucek and a Harry Kane strike condemned the Hammers to defeat.
Chelsea on the other hand, beat Manchester City 2-1 in their last Premier League match, with the two goalscorers being Christian Pulisic and Willian. This defeat meant that Manchester City officially bowed out of the title race, with Liverpool winning the league for the first time in 30 years.
West Ham United vs Chelsea Head-to-Head
West Ham beat Chelsea in the reverse fixture in December, with left-back Aaron Cresswell scoring the only goal of the match.
In 113 head-to-head fixtures between the two teams, the Stamford Bridge outfit have a small lead, having won 50 games, drawn 22 and lost 41.
Chelsea form guide in the Premier League: L-W-D-W-W-W
West Ham United form guide in the Premier League: L-L-W-L-L-L
West Ham United vs Chelsea Team News
West Ham United manager David Moyes has missed some key men since the return of the Premier League. Club record signing striker Sebastian Haller, as well as key defenders Arthur Masuaku and Angelo Ogbonna have all been injured. Winger Robert Snodgrass, who has slowly established himself as a key cog in the team, has been in missing in action as well.
Injured: Robert Snodgrass, Arthur Masuaku
Doubtful: Angelo Ogbonna, Sebastian Haller
Suspended: None
Chelsea on the other hand are flying high. They have already announced the signings of midfielder Hakim Ziyech and striker Timo Werner. Yesterday, a Ross Barkley goal meant that Frank Lampard's men beat Leicester City to enter the semi-finals of the FA Cup.
Winger Christian Pulisic, who has had a good debut season, limped off the game against Leicester City, but is expected to be fit. Defenders Andreas Christensen and Fikayo Tomori, as well as English winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, are all doubtful.
Injured: Marco van Ginkel
Doubtful: Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Andreas Christensen, Fikayo Tomori
Suspended: None
West Ham United vs Chelsea Predicted XI
West Ham United Predicted XI (4-3-3)- Lukasz Fabianski, Ryan Fredricks, Fabian Balbuena, Issa Diop, Aaron Cresswell, Mark Noble, Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek, Felipe Anderson, Michail Antonio, Pablo Fornals
Chelsea Predicted XI (4-3-3)- Kepa Arrizabalaga, Cesar Azpilicueta, Kurt Zouma, Antonio Rudiger, Marcos Alonso, Mateo Kovacic, N'Golo Kante, Mason Mount, Willian, Tammy Abraham, Ruben Loftus-Cheek
West Ham United vs Chelsea Prediction
Chelsea have won their last three Premier League games, although their defence has been a problem. The Blues have kept only two clean sheets in their last six games. A rotating cast of centre-backs and goalkeeper Kepa's poor form have all been reasons for the problem.
However, West Ham are not looking pretty right now. David Moyes' men have won only one out of their last six Premier League games, conceding 11 goals during that time.
Prediction: Chelsea 3-1 West Ham United
