West Ham vs Chelsea prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2019-20

West Ham United are set to welcome Chelsea to the London Stadium on Thursday

Chelsea are fighting for a Champions League spot this season, lying 4th in the Premier League table

Chelsea are set to face West Ham on Thursday

Relegation-threatened West Ham United are set to play host to Premier League giants Chelsea at London Stadium on Thursday, as they look to widen the gap between them and 18th placed Bournemouth. Both teams are on same points, with West Ham ahead due to a superior goal difference.

Chelsea are fighting it out at the other end of the table, as they look to finalise a Champions League spot for next season. The Blues lie 4th on the table, level on points with 3rd placed Leicester City.

West Ham lost 2-0 to Tottenham Hotspur last week, as an own goal from Tomas Soucek and a Harry Kane strike condemned the Hammers to defeat.

Chelsea on the other hand, beat Manchester City 2-1 in their last Premier League match, with the two goalscorers being Christian Pulisic and Willian. This defeat meant that Manchester City officially bowed out of the title race, with Liverpool winning the league for the first time in 30 years.

West Ham United vs Chelsea Head-to-Head

West Ham beat Chelsea in the reverse fixture in December, with left-back Aaron Cresswell scoring the only goal of the match.

In 113 head-to-head fixtures between the two teams, the Stamford Bridge outfit have a small lead, having won 50 games, drawn 22 and lost 41.

Chelsea form guide in the Premier League: L-W-D-W-W-W

Advertisement

West Ham United form guide in the Premier League: L-L-W-L-L-L

West Ham United vs Chelsea Team News

West Ham United manager David Moyes has missed some key men since the return of the Premier League. Club record signing striker Sebastian Haller, as well as key defenders Arthur Masuaku and Angelo Ogbonna have all been injured. Winger Robert Snodgrass, who has slowly established himself as a key cog in the team, has been in missing in action as well.

Injured: Robert Snodgrass, Arthur Masuaku

Doubtful: Angelo Ogbonna, Sebastian Haller

Suspended: None

Chelsea on the other hand are flying high. They have already announced the signings of midfielder Hakim Ziyech and striker Timo Werner. Yesterday, a Ross Barkley goal meant that Frank Lampard's men beat Leicester City to enter the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

Winger Christian Pulisic, who has had a good debut season, limped off the game against Leicester City, but is expected to be fit. Defenders Andreas Christensen and Fikayo Tomori, as well as English winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, are all doubtful.

American winger Christian Pulisic remains a doubt for the West Ham game

Injured: Marco van Ginkel

Doubtful: Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Andreas Christensen, Fikayo Tomori

Suspended: None

Also Read: EPL star Bruno Fernandes sheds light on Paul Pogba, conversation with Cristiano Ronaldo and more

West Ham United vs Chelsea Predicted XI

West Ham United Predicted XI (4-3-3)- Lukasz Fabianski, Ryan Fredricks, Fabian Balbuena, Issa Diop, Aaron Cresswell, Mark Noble, Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek, Felipe Anderson, Michail Antonio, Pablo Fornals

Chelsea Predicted XI (4-3-3)- Kepa Arrizabalaga, Cesar Azpilicueta, Kurt Zouma, Antonio Rudiger, Marcos Alonso, Mateo Kovacic, N'Golo Kante, Mason Mount, Willian, Tammy Abraham, Ruben Loftus-Cheek

✅ Beaten Ajax, Tottenham, Arsenal, Liverpool, Man City and Leicester

✅ Has integrated young players

✅ Convinced world-class players to sign

✅ Put Chelsea in the top four despite transfer ban

✅ FA Cup semi-finals



Lampard in his first season as a Premier League manager. 👏 pic.twitter.com/5GyOOvcbY0 — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) June 29, 2020

West Ham United vs Chelsea Prediction

Chelsea have won their last three Premier League games, although their defence has been a problem. The Blues have kept only two clean sheets in their last six games. A rotating cast of centre-backs and goalkeeper Kepa's poor form have all been reasons for the problem.

Lampard's last five games in all competitions:

✅ Chelsea 2-0 Liverpool

✅ Chelsea 4-0 Everton

✅ Aston Villa 1-2 Chelsea

✅ Chelsea 2-1 Man City

✅ Leicester 0-1 Chelsea#thesportsconnect pic.twitter.com/PsznHD0BAO — T2-1 SPOT ON (@1_spoton) June 29, 2020

However, West Ham are not looking pretty right now. David Moyes' men have won only one out of their last six Premier League games, conceding 11 goals during that time.

Prediction: Chelsea 3-1 West Ham United

Also Read: Brighton 2-1 Arsenal: 5 Talking Points as Gunners suffer embarrassing defeat | Premier League 2019-20