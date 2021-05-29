Western Sydney Wanderers vs Brisbane Roar prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Brisbane Roar take on Western Sydney Wanderers at the Bankwest Stadium on Sunday. Both teams have blown hot and cold this season and have a point to prove this weekend.

Brisbane Roar are in fifth place in the A-League standings at the moment and have been impressive this season. The away side stunned league-leaders Melbourne City last week and will be confident ahead of this game.

Western Sydney Wanderers, on the other hand, find themselves in ninth place in the league table and have slumped after a strong start to their campaign. The Wanderers suffered a 2-1 defeat against Wellington Phoenix in their previous game and will look to bounce back in this match.

Head coach Carl Robinson has named his extended squad for tomorrow's match against Brisbane: https://t.co/4iKDcgIY4m #WSW #WSWvBRI pic.twitter.com/L0n0zLDbO1 — WS Wanderers FC (@wswanderersfc) May 29, 2021

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Brisbane Roar Head-to-Head

Brisbane Roar have a slight edge over Western Sydney Wanderers and have won 12 games out of a total of 31 matches played between the two teams. The Wanderers have managed 11 victories against Brisbane Roar and will want to level the scales this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last month and ended in a 2-1 victory for Brisbane Roar. Western Sydney Wanderers missed a fair few chances on the day and will need to step up in this match.

Western Sydney Wanderers form guide in the A-League: L-L-L-W-W

Brisbane Roar form guide in the A-League: W-W-L-D-L

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Brisbane Roar Team News

Nicolai Muller is in excellent form

Western Sydney Wanderers

Vedran Janjetovic currently has a shoulder injury to contend with and will be unable to take the field in this game. Tass Mourdoukoutas has recovered from his knock and will be able to participate in this match.

Injured: Vedran Janjetovic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Brisbane Roar have a strong squad

Brisbane Roar

Scott McDonald and Brisbane Roar have agreed to part ways over the past week and the forward will be unavailable for this game. Tom Aldred has recovered from his injury and is likely to play a part against Western Sydney Wanderers

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Brisbane Roar Predicted XI

Western Sydney Wanderers Predicted XI (3-4-3): Daniel Margush; Dylan McGowan, Thomas Aquilina, Ziggy Gordon; Daniel Georgievski, Graham Dorrans, Keanu Baccus, Tate Russell; Nicolai Muller, Bernie Ibini-Isei, Simon Cox

As he prepares to return to the scene of his first @ALeague goal, @JBrindellSouth spoke about what it means to have extended his contract with Brisbane Roar 🦁 #ALeague #ForTheCrest pic.twitter.com/1IoWiJcVdF — Brisbane Roar FC (@brisbaneroar) May 29, 2021

Brisbane Roar Predicted XI (3-5-2): Jamie Young; Scott Neville, Macaulay Gillesphey, Tom Aldred; Jack Hingert, Josh Brindell-South, Corey Brown, Jay O'Shea, Rahmat Akbari; Riku Danzaki, Dylan Wenzell-Halls

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Brisbane Roar Prediction

Brisbane Roar have been exceptional this month and their victory against Melbourne City last week would have served as a massive boost of morale. Jay O'Shea was unstoppable on the day and will want to have a similar impact on this game.

Western Sydney Wanderers have suffered three defeats on the trot and will have to play out of their skins to trouble their opponents. Brisbane Roar are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Western Sydney Wanderers 1-3 Brisbane Roar

