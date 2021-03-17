Western Sydney Wanderers vs Perth Glory prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League is back in action this weekend as Perth Glory lock horns with Western Sydney Wanderers in an important clash at the Bankwest Stadium on Friday. The two teams find themselves at opposite ends of the league table at the moment and will want to win this game.

Perth Glory are currently in ninth place in the A-League standings and have endured a slump after a strong start to their season. The Western Australian side played out a 2-2 draw with Central Coast Mariners last week and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Western Sydney Wanderers, on the other hand, find themselves in second place in the league table and have exceeded expectations this season. The Sydney outfit edged Wellington Phoenix to a 4-3 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this match.

Head coach Carl Robinson is expecting another entertaining fixture on Friday night.



Western Sydney Wanderers vs Perth Glory Head-to-Head

Western Sydney Wanderers and Perth Glory are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won nine games apiece out of a total of 25 matches played between the two teams. Seven matches played between the two Australian sides have resulted in shared spoils.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place in August last year and ended in a 3-1 victory for Perth Glory. Western Sydney Wanderers were well below their best on the day and cannot afford another mishap on Friday.

Western Sydney Wanderers form guide in the A-League: W-W-L-L-D

Perth Glory form guide in the A-League: D-L-L-W-W

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Perth Glory Team News

Nicolai Muller is in excellent form

Western Sydney Wanderers

Tass Mourdoukoutas and Vedran Janjetovic are currently injured and have been ruled out of this fixture. Dylan McGowan has made progress with his recovery and will be available against Perth Glory.

Injured: Tass Mourdoukoutas, Vedran Janjetovic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Perth Glory have a strong squad

Perth Glory

Christopher Oikonomidis and Osama Malik are suffering from long-term knocks for Perth Glory and will be unavailable for this game. Diego Castro has recovered from his injury and will be included in the squad.

Injured: Christopher Oikonomidis, Osama Malik

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Perth Glory Predicted XI

Western Sydney Wanderers Predicted XI (3-4-3): Daniel Margush; Dylan McGowan, Thomas Aquilina, Ziggy Gordon; Daniel Georgievski, Graham Dorrans, Keanu Baccus, Tate Russell; Nicolai Muller, Bernie Ibini-Isei, Simon Cox

Perth Glory Predicted XI (4-4-2): Liam Reddy; Dane Ingham, Darryl Lachman, Jonathan Aspropotamitis, Nicholas Walsh; Declan Hughes, Neil Kilkenny, Daniel Stynes, Nicholas D'Agostino; Diego Castro, Bruno Fornaroli

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Perth Glory Prediction

Western Sydney Wanderers have been in exceptional form this season and have registered two victories on the trot in recent weeks. The home side will be intent on a top-six finish this year and will need all three points from this fixture.

Perth Glory have struggled to maintain their early-season form and will need to be at their best against a strong opponent. Western Sydney Wanderers are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Western Sydney Wanderers 3-2 Perth Glory

