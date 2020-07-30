Western Sydney Wanderers vs Wellington Phoenix prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2019-20

Western Sydney Wanderers are set to face Wellington Phoenix at the Bankwest Stadium tomorrow for their latest A-League fixture.
Western Sydney Wanderers came off with a 1-1 draw against Central Coast Mariners in their last A-League game. A goal from Milan Duric for the Mariners was cancelled out by a late Simon Cox strike for the Western Sydney Wanderers. This result leaves the Wanderers in ninth position in the league table, four points behind sixth-placed Adelaide United having played a game less.
Wellington Phoenix too come off a 1-1 draw against Adelaide United. Kristian Opseth's goal for the Reds was cancelled out by a Jaushua Sotirio goal for Wellington Phoenix. They now occupy second place in the league table, 11 points behind table-toppers Sydney FC having played a game more.
Western Sydney Wanderers vs Wellington Phoenix Head-to-Head
In 23 head-to-head fixtures between the two sides, the record is fairly even. Western Sydney Wanderers have won 10 games, lost nine and drawn four.
Western Sydney Wanderers form guide in the A-League: W-L-D-D-D
Wellington Phoenix form guide in the A-League: W-W-L-W-D
Western Sydney Wanderers vs Wellington Phoenix Team News
Western Sydney Wanderers manager Jean-Paul de Marigny will have a full squad to choose from.
Injured: None
Suspended: None
Doubtful: None
Wellington Phoenix manager Ufuk Talay too will have full-strength squad available.
Injured: None
Suspended: None
Doubtful: None
Western Sydney Wanderers vs Wellington Phoenix Predicted XI
Western Sydney Wanderers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tristan Prendergast, Matthew Jurman, Dylan McGowan, Patrick Ziegler, Daniel Georgievski, Jordan O'Doherty, Keanu Baccus, Tate Russell, Nicolai Muller, Mitchell Duke, Simon Cox
Wellington Phoenix Predicted XI (4-3-3): Stefan Marinovic, Liberato Cacace, Te Atawhai Hudson-Wihongi, Steven Taylor, Callan Elliot, Reno Piscopo, Alex Rufer, Brandon Wilson, Sam Sutton, Gary Hooper, Jaushua Sotirio
Western Syndey Wanderers vs Wellington Phoenix Prediction
Western Sydney Wanderers drew their first game post-restart, as they shook off some inevitable rustiness. However, much will be expected from the likes of Nicolai Muller and Simon Cox.
Wellington Phoenix, on the other hand, have one of these best young prospects in the country in Liberato Cacace. The left-back has been linked with some top European clubs, and there will certainly be eyes on him.
Prediction: Western Sydney Wanderers 0:0 Wellington Phoenix
