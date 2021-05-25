Western Sydney Wanderers vs Wellington Phoenix prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League is back in action with another set of important fixtures this week as Western Sydney Wanderers take on Wellington Phoenix at the Bankwest Stadium on Wednesday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and have a point to prove in this game.

Western Sydney Wanderers are in ninth place in the A-League standings at the moment and have endured a slump in recent weeks. The Wanderers suffered a 1-0 defeat against Sydney FC in their previous game and will need to bounce back in this match.

Wellington Phoenix, on the other hand, are currently in eighth place in the league table and have been inconsistent this season. The New Zealand-based outfit eased past Western United by a 3-0 margin in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Wellington Phoenix Head-to-Head

Western Sydney Wanderers have a good record against Wellington Phoenix and have won 14 games out of a total of 28 matches played between the two teams. Wellington Phoenix have managed nine victories against Western Sydney Wanderers and will want to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in March earlier this year and ended in a 4-3 victory for Western Sydney Wanderers. Both teams committed several errors on the day and will need to be more robust in this fixture.

Western Sydney Wanderers form guide in the A-League: L-L-W-W-L

Wellington Phoenix form guide in the A-League: W-D-D-D-W

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Wellington Phoenix Team News

Nicolai Muller is in excellent form

Western Sydney Wanderers

Vedran Janjetovic currently has a shoulder injury to contend with and will be unable to take the field in this game. Tass Mourdoukoutas has recovered from his knock and will be able to participate in this match.

Injured: Vedran Janjetovic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Wellington Phoenix need to win this game

Wellington Phoenix

Ulises Davila is currently injured for Wellington Phoenix and will be unable to play a part in this fixture. Reno Piscopo and Liam McGing have recovered from their knocks and are set to feature in this game.

Injured: Ulises Davila

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Wellington Phoenix Predicted XI

Western Sydney Wanderers Predicted XI (3-4-3): Daniel Margush; Dylan McGowan, Thomas Aquilina, Ziggy Gordon; Daniel Georgievski, Graham Dorrans, Keanu Baccus, Tate Russell; Nicolai Muller, Bernie Ibini-Isei, Simon Cox

Wellington Phoenix Predicted XI (4-4-2): Oliver Sail; James McGarry, Steven Taylor, Tim Payne, Louis Fenton; Alex Rufer, Clayton Lewis, Reno Piscopo, David Ball; Tomer Hemed, Ben Waine

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Wellington Phoenix Prediction

Wellington Phoenix are unbeaten in their last five A-League games and have been a resurgent force over the past month. The likes of Tomer Hemed and Reno Piscopo have stepped up for their side and will play an important role in this match.

Western Sydney Wanderers have struggled in the past two weeks and cannot afford another defeat this week. Wellington Phoenix are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Western Sydney Wanderers 1-3 Wellington Phoenix

