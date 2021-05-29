Western United vs Macarthur FC prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Western United take on Macarthur FC at the Leichhardt Oval on Monday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and have a point to prove this season.

Macarthur FC are in sixth place in the A-League standings at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The Bulls suffered a 2-1 defeat against Central Coast Mariners in their previous game and will want to bounce back in this match.

Western United, on the other hand, have been shockingly poor this season and find themselves in 10th place in the league table. The home side was stunned by Melbourne Victory by a 6-1 margin last week and cannot afford another debacle this season.

Monday’s match against Macarthur FC has been moved to Leichhardt Oval in Sydney #RiseUp #WUFC — Western United FC (@wufcofficial) May 28, 2021

Western United vs Macarthur FC Head-to-Head

Western United and Macarthur FC are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won one game apiece out of a total of two games played between the two teams.

The previous meeting between the two A-League sides took place in March earlier this year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Macarthur FC. Western United were not at their best on the day and have a point to prove this week.

Western United form guide in the A-League: L-L-L-L-L

Macarthur FC form guide in the A-League: L-D-W-W-D

Western United vs Macarthur FC Team News

Western United need to win this game

Western United

Dalibor Markovic is currently suffering from an ankle injury and will be unable to play a part in this match. Western United have a strong squad and will need to field their best team in this match.

Injured: Dalibor Markovic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Macarthur FC have a strong squad

Macarthur FC

Nicholas Suman is the only injury concern for Macarthur FC and is unlikely to be risked in this game. Macarthur FC have a strong squad and are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this game.

Injured: Nicholas Suman

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Western United vs Macarthur FC Predicted XI

Western United Predicted XI (3-2-4-1): Ryan Scott; Andrew Durante, Dylan Pierias, Ivan Vujica; Steven Lustica, Victor Sanchez; Dylan Pierias, Tomoki Imai, Connor Pain, Alessandro Diamanti; Besart Berisha

🚨 FIXTURE UPDATE 🚨



Venue change for Monday's fixture against Western United!



The match will now be played Monday 31st May 7:05pm 𝙇𝙚𝙞𝙘𝙝𝙝𝙖𝙧𝙙𝙩 𝙊𝙫𝙖𝙡 in NSW! #MFCBulls #RunWithTheHerd https://t.co/CpGDiephnV — Macarthur FC (@mfcbulls) May 28, 2021

Macarthur FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Adam Federici; James Meredith, Mark Milligan, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Ivan Franjic; Benat Etxebarria, Denis Genreau; Moudi Najjar, Loic Puyo, Markel Susaeta; Matt Derbyshire

Western United vs Macarthur FC Prediction

Western United have endured a difficult period this year and will need to work hard to salvage the remainder of their season. The likes of Besart Berisha and Alessandro Diamanti have been well below their best this year and need to prove their mettle on Monday.

Macarthur FC have earned an impressive reputation for themselves in their first A-League campaign and will want to secure their top-six finish in the coming weeks. The Bulls are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Western United 0-2 Macarthur FC

