Western United vs Melbourne City prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2019-20

Western United is set to face a strong Melbourne City outfit in the last fixture of the regular A-League season at the Netstrata Jubilee Stadium in Sydney. Both teams have strong squads and will want to prove a point of ahead of the playoffs next week.

Melbourne City has enjoyed an excellent season and has finished in second place in the A-League table. The Melbourne-based outfit has already booked a semi-final berth and will look to pick up a morale-boosting victory against Western United tomorrow.

Western United has also finished in the top six in the A-League table and can move up to the third place with a victory against Melbourne City tomorrow. Western United has been in exceptional form in the past few weeks and can potentially full off a victory against the Melbourne side.

Western United vs Melbourne City Head-to-Head

Western United and Melbourne City have played only two games in their history and Melbourne City has a flawless record against its rivals. Western United has failed to win a single game against Melbourne City and will hope to improve its record tomorrow.

Melbourne City defeated Western United in the reverse fixture in October by a 2-1 margin. A Jamie MacLaren double secured the victory for Melbourne City on the day and the forward will try to replicate his heroics tomorrow.

Western United form guide in the A-League: W-W-W-L-W

Melbourne City form guide in the A-League: D-W-L-W-D

Western United vs Melbourne City Team News

Western United has a brilliant recent record

Western United

Brendan Hamill, Ivan Vujica, and James Delianov are still nursing long-term injuries and will be unavailable against Melbourne City. Western United picked up an excellent victory over Sydney FC last week and is likely to field the same starting eleven.

Injured: Brendan Hamill, Ivan Vujica, James Delianov

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Not Available: None

Melbourne City will try to pick up a victory

Melbourne City

Craig Noone is suspended for Western United after a red card against Adelaide United and will play no part in the fixture. Scott Jamieson is also unavailable for personal reasons. Melbourne City may have an excellent record against Western United but has plenty of work to do to win this particular fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Craig Noone

Not Available: Scott Jamieson

Western United vs Melbourne City Predicted XI

Western United Predicted XI (3-4-3): Filip Kurto; Tomislav Uskok, Andrew Durante, Tomoki Imai; Connor Pain, Steven Lustica, Sebastian Pasquali, Dylan Pierias; Alessandro Diamanti, Max Burgess, Besart Berisha

Melbourne City XI (4-3-3): Tom Glover; Scott Galloway, Curtis Good, Richard Windbichler, Harrison Delbridge; Florin Berenguer, Joshua Brilliante, Adrian Luna; Stefan Colakovski, Jamie MacLaren, Lachlan Wales

Western United vs Melbourne City Prediction

Western United has been in excellent form in recent weeks and the likes of Alessandro Diamanti and Max Burgess will want to get on to the scoresheet to put pressure on a Melbourne City side that has not been at its best over the past month. Western United has managed four victories in its last five games and will want to maintain its positive streak.

Melbourne City had an excellent first half against Adelaide United last week but a Craig Noone error in the second half resulted in a 2-2 draw. The second-placed side has been shaky in the recent past and Western United may well be able to pick up its first-ever victory against Melbourne City tomorrow.

Prediction: Western United 2-1 Melbourne City

