Western United vs Melbourne Victory prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League is back in action with another set of important games this week as Western United lock horns with Melbourne Victory at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on Friday. Both teams have struggled this season and have a point to prove in this match.

Melbourne Victory are in 11th place in the A-League standings at the moment and have endured a miserable campaign. The away side suffered a 1-0 defeat against Adelaide United last week and cannot afford another poor result on Friday.

Western United have suffered one of the worst slumps in their history this season and find themselves in 10th place in the league table. The home side was stunned by Wellington Phoenix over the weekend and will need to step up in this fixture.

Western United vs Melbourne Victory Head-to-Head

Western United have an exceptional record against Melbourne Victory and have won four out of five games played between the two teams. Melbourne Victory have never defeated Western United in an official fixture and will want to create history this week.

The previous meeting between the two local rivals took place in February earlier this year and ended in a 4-3 victory for Western United. Both teams committed several defensive errors on the day and will need to be more robust in this game.

Western United form guide in the A-League: L-L-L-L-L

Melbourne Victory form guide in the A-League: L-L-L-L-L

Western United vs Melbourne Victory Team News

Dalibor Markovic is currently suffering from an ankle injury and will be unable to play a part in this match. Western United have a strong squad and will need to field their best team in this match.

Injured: Dalibor Markovic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Melbourne Victory have a new-look squad this season and will want their recruits to make a statement in this fixture. Marco Rojas has recovered from his injury and will be available for this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Western United vs Melbourne Victory Predicted XI

Western United Predicted XI (3-2-4-1): Ryan Scott; Andrew Durante, Dylan Pierias, Ivan Vujica; Steven Lustica, Victor Sanchez; Dylan Pierias, Tomoki Imai, Connor Pain, Alessandro Diamanti; Besart Berisha

Melbourne Victory Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Max Crocombe; Adama Traore, Nick Ansell, Aaron Anderson, Storm Roux; Leigh Broxham, Jacob Butterfield; Robbie Kruse, Jake Brimmer, Callum McManaman; Ben Folami

Western United vs Melbourne Victory Prediction

Western United have endured a difficult period this year and will need to work hard to salvage the remainder of their season. The likes of Besart Berisha and Alessandro Diamanti have been well below their best this year and need to prove their mettle on Friday.

Melbourne Victory have been equally abysmal and have several issues to resolve ahead of this game. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and are likely to share the spoils this week.

Prediction: Western United 2-2 Melbourne Victory

