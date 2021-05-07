What channel is Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick-off time and team news

Barcelona are back in action with a crucial La Liga fixture this weekend as they host Atletico Madrid at the Camp Nou on Sunday. Both teams are in good form at the moment and cannot afford to drop points in this fixture.

Atletico Madrid are at the top of the La Liga standings at the moment and have consistently punched above their weight this season. Los Colchoneros edged Eibar to a narrow 1-0 victory last weekend and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Barcelona, on the other hand, currently find themselves two points behind Atletico Madrid in the league table. The Catalan giants pulled off an exceptional comeback against Valencia in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Team News

Barcelona have a few injury concerns

Barcelona

Sergino Dest has picked up a few niggles over the past few days and his availability remains a doubt ahead of this game. Sergi Roberto is likely to place his place against Atletico Madrid this weekend.

Philippe Coutinho and Ansu Fati are recuperating from long-term injuries and have been ruled out of this fixture. Martin Braithwaite has made progress with his recovery but is unlikely to be risked in this fixture.

Injured: Philippe Coutinho, Ansu Fati

Doubtful: Sergino Dest, Martin Braithwaite

Suspended: None

Atletico Madrid have a strong squad

Atletico Madrid

Luis Suarez has recovered from his injury and is set to face his former partner-in-crime Lionel Messi this weekend. Atletico Madrid have a fully-fit squad at their disposal and will need to field their best team this weekend.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

At what time does the match between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid kick off?

India: 8th May 2021, at 7:45 PM

USA: 7th May 2021, at 10:15 AM (Eastern Standard Time), 9:15 AM (Central Standard Time), 7:15 AM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 7th May 2021, at 3:15 PM

Where and how to watch Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid on TV?

India: Not Available

USA: beIN Sports USA, beIN Sports Connect

UK: Sky Go Extra, Sky Sports HD, Sky Go

How to watch live streaming of Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid?

India: Facebook Watch

USA: beIN Sports

UK: Bet365

