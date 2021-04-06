What channel is Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick off time and team news

Bayern Munich are back in action in the UEFA Champions League this week as they take on French giants Paris Saint-Germain in a quarterfinal fixture at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday. Both teams have had their problems this season and need a victory in this fixture.

Bayern Munich have effectively recovered from a slow start to their season and are beginning to hit their peak this month. With Robert Lewandowski injured, however, the likes of Serge Gnabry and Thomas Muller will have to do much of the heavy lifting for the Bavarians in this match.

Paris Saint-Germain have been well below their best in Ligue 1 and will need to take it up a notch in the UEFA Champions League. The French giants have plenty of talent in their ranks and will want to make the most of their counter-attacking prowess in this fixture.

Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain Team News

Bayern Munich have a few injury concerns

Bayern Munich

Douglas Costa, Corentin Tolisso, and Robert Lewandowski are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this match. Tanguy Nianzou is also carrying a knock and might not feature in this game.

With Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka in excellent form, Hansi Flick is set to persist with his all-German double pivot. Serge Gnabry has tested positive for the coronavirus and will also be excluded from the squad.

Injured: Douglas Costa, Corentin Tolisso, Robert Lewandowski, Serge Gnabry

Doubtful: Tanguy Nianzou

Suspended: None

Paris Saint-Germain have a depleted squad

Paris Saint-Germain

Marco Verratti and Alessandro Florenzi have tested positive for the coronavirus and have been ruled out of this match. With Juan Bernat and Mauro Icardi also injured, Paris Saint-Germain will need to dig deep into their squad for this game.

Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are both available for this match and will have to be at their best against Bayern Munich. Marquinhos is likely to partner Presnel Kimpembe in the defence.

Injured: Marco Verratti, Alessandro Florenzi, Juan Bernat

Doubtful: Mauro Icardi, Danilo Pereira

Suspended: Leandro Paredes

At what time does the match between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain kick off?

India: 8th April 2021, at 12:30 AM

USA: 7th April 2021, at 3 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 2 PM (Central Standard Time), 12 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 7th April 2021, at 8 PM

Serge Gnabry has tested positive for Coronavirus. The FC Bayern forward is feeling fine and is now quarantining at home. ℹ️ pic.twitter.com/AAnzZ5HtLK — 🏆🏆🏆FC Bayern English🏆🏆🏆 (@FCBayernEN) April 6, 2021

Where and how to watch Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain on TV?

India: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD

USA: TUDN, UniMas

UK: BT Sport

How to watch live streaming of Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain?

India: SonyLIV

USA: fuboTV, Paramount+

UK: BT Sport

