What channel is Chelsea vs Real Madrid? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick-off time and team news

Real Madrid are back in action in the UEFA Champions League this week as they travel to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea in an important semi-final fixture on Wednesday. The first leg between the two teams took place at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano last week and ended in a 1-1 draw.

Chelsea have undergone a renaissance under Thomas Tuchel this season and are well on their way to a top-four finish in the Premier League. The Blues squandered several chances to run away with the tie in Spain last week and will need to be more clinical to maintain what currently is a narrow advantage.

Real Madrid have plenty of experience in high-profile European games and will have to adopt an aggressive approach to the game. Los Blancos conceded an away goal to Chelsea in the first leg and the likes of Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior will have to make amends this Wednesday.

🤝 President Florentino Pérez travelled with the team to London.#UCL pic.twitter.com/Mh8tHqJQ0R — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) May 4, 2021

Chelsea vs Real Madrid Team News

Kovacic is unavailable for this game

Chelsea

Former Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic remains sidelined with an injury and N'Golo Kante and Jorginho will have to make up for his absence. Antonio Rudiger and overcome his knock and will likely be available for selection.

Christian Pulisic scored the away goal in the first leg and is likely to get the nod alongside German striker Timo Werner. Chelsea's 3-4-3 formation has worked wonders for the club so far and Thomas Tuchel is unlikely to make drastic changes to his team.

Injured: Mateo Kovacic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Real Madrid have a few squad concerns

Real Madrid

Real Madrid have had a few squad concerns going into this game but will be able to include Federico Valverde and Marcelo in their plans against Chelsea. Sergio Ramos and Ferland Mendy have also trained with the rest of the team and are available for selection.

Raphael Varane, Lucas Vazquez, and Dani Carvajal are currently recuperating from injuries and have been ruled out of this fixture. Toni Kroos and Luka Modric have been impressive this season and will have crucial roles to play against Chelsea

Injured: Lucas Vazquez, Dani Carvajal, Raphael Varane

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Also Read: 10 most expensive transfers in Liverpool history

At what time does the match between Chelsea and Real Madrid kick off?

India: 6th May 2021, at 12:30 AM

USA: 5th May 2021, at 3 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 2 PM (Central Standard Time), 12 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 5th May 2021, at 8 PM

Tuchel: "If we are at our best. It is a no-brainer to go for a win. This club is about winning." #UCL https://t.co/iPa3igNiR3 — Chelsea FC News (@Chelsea_FL) May 4, 2021

Where and how to watch Chelsea vs Real Madrid on TV?

India: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD

USA: TUDN USA, ZonaFutbol, Univision, CBS Sports Network

UK: BT Sport, BT Sport Ultimate

How to watch live streaming of Chelsea vs Real Madrid?

India: SonyLIV

USA: Paramount+, TUDN App

UK: BT Sport

Also Read: Chelsea vs Real Madrid prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21