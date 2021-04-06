What channel is FC Porto vs Chelsea? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick off time and team news

The UEFA Champions League is back in action this week as Chelsea travel to the Iberian peninsula to lock horns with FC Porto at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium on Wednesday. Chelsea have a few issues to address this month and have a point to prove going into this match.

FC Porto have enjoyed a positive season so far and are in second place in the league table at the moment. The Portuguese giants stunned Juventus in the round-of-16 and will be intent on pulling off another upset in this fixture.

Chelsea have been largely impressive under Thomas Tuchel this year but were handed a massive reality check over the weekend. The Blues slumped to a stunning 5-2 defeat against West Bromwich Albion in their previous game and cannot afford another mishap this week.

FC Porto vs Chelsea Team News

Chelsea have a strong squad

Chelsea

N'golo Kante remains the only injury concern for Chelsea and will have to do with a place on the bench against FC Porto. Christian Pulisic and Tammy Abraham have recovered from their knocks and will be included in the squad.

Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho have excelled in Chelsea's double pivot and are likely to continue their partnership this week. Mason Mount has become a pivotal cog in Tuchel's plans and is likely to step up as his side's primary creative influence against FC Porto.

Injured: None

Doubtful: N'golo Kante

Suspended: None

FC Porto have a depleted squad

FC Porto

Mehdi Taremi picked up a straight red card against Juventus last month and will have to serve a one-match ban. Sergio Oliveira also picked up a booking and is suspended for this fixture.

Mouhamed Mbaye and Ivan Marcano are injured at the moment and will be unable to play a part against Chelsea. Moussa Marega and Jesus Corona have been excellent for FC Porto and will need to be at their best this week.

Injured: Mouhamed Mbaye, Ivan Marcano

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Mehdi Taremi, Sergio Oliveira

At what time does the match between FC Porto and Chelsea kick off?

India: 8th April 2021, at 12:30 AM

USA: 7th April 2021, at 3 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 2 PM (Central Standard Time), 12 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 7th April 2021, at 8 PM

Where and how to watch FC Porto vs Chelsea on TV?

India: Sony Ten 1 SD & HD

USA: Galavision

UK: BT Sport

How to watch live streaming of FC Porto vs Chelsea?

India: SonyLIV

USA: fuboTV, Paramount+

UK: BT Sport

