What channel is Juventus vs Dynamo Kyiv? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick off time and team news

The UEFA Champions League returns with another set of games this week as Juventus take on Dynamo Kyiv in a crucial fixture in Turin on Wednesday. Juventus is currently behind Barcelona in Group G of the UEFA Champions League and will have to take it up a notch in this game.

Dynamo Kyiv have not been at their best on the European front and are now likely to face an intense battle with Ferencvaros for a Europa League spot. The Ukrainian giants suffered a 4-0 defeat against a second-string Barcelona side last week and need to be at their best on Wednesday.

Juventus have also been well below their best in recent weeks and were held to a 1-1 draw by Benevento over the weekend after scraping past Ferencvaros in their previous Champions League game. The Bianconeri have a strong team but have plenty of work to do ahead of this fixture.

Juventus vs Dynamo Kyiv Team News

Juventus have an excellent squad

Juventus

Merih Demiral and Giorgio Chiellini are currently injured and will be unable to feature for Juventus this week. Cristiano Ronaldo has been included in the squad despite concerns with his fitness and might not be risked against Dynamo Kyiv. Paulo Dybala might also be rested for this game.

Injured: Merih Demiral, Giorgio Chiellini, Stefano Gori

Advertisement

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Dynamo Kyiv have a few injury concerns

Dynamo Kyiv

Dynamo Kyiv have a few injury issues going into this game and will have to do without Volodymyr Kostevych, Oleksandr Tymchyk, Nazariy Rusyn, and Mykyta Burda against Juventus.

Injured: Volodymyr Kostevych, Oleksandr Tymchyk, Nazariy Rusyn, Mykyta Burda

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Also Read: Juventus vs Dynamo Kyiv prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

At what time does the match between Juventus and Dynamo Kyiv kick off?

India: 3rd December 2020, at 1:30 AM

USA: 2nd December 2020, at 3 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 2 PM (Central Standard Time), 12 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 2nd December 2020, at 8 PM

Advertisement

Where and how to watch Juventus and Dynamo Kyiv on TV?

India: Sony Ten 3 SD & HD

USA: CBS Sports Network

UK: BT Sport

How to watch live streaming of Dynamo Kyiv vs Juventus?

India: SonyLIV

USA: CBS All Access

UK: BT Sport

Also Read: Ferencvaros vs Barcelona prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21