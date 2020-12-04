What channel is Juventus vs Torino? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick off time and team news

The Serie A features an exciting edition of the Derby della Mole this weekend as Juventus take on local rivals Torino in an important league fixture on Saturday. The Bianconeri are yet to meet expectations in the Serie A and will need to be at their best in this fixture.

Torino are currently in 18th place in the Serie A table and are dangerously close to the bottom of the table. The away side is in desperate need of a string of positive results and will look to move out of the relegation zone this month. Juventus, however, will pose a stern test to Torino this weekend.

Juventus managed to quell some of its fans' woes with a 3-0 victory against Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League but will need to improve in the Serie A. The reigning champions are currently in fourth place in the league table and have managed only nine points from their last five games. Andrea Pirlo has stressed on the importance of the league title and has plenty of work to do ahead of this weekend's fixture.

Juventus vs Torino Team News

Cristiano Ronaldo might not feature in this game

Juventus

With Juventus trailing AC Milan by a considerable margin in the Serie A, Andrea Pirlo will have to field his best eleven in this game. Cristiano Ronaldo was excellent against Dynamo Kyiv and will start against Torino. Merih Demiral and Giorgio Chiellini have returned to the squad but are unlikely to start this game.

Injured: Merih Demiral, Giorgio Chiellini, Stefano Gori

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Torino have several injury concerns

Torino

Torino have a long list of injuries to account for going into this game and will have to do without Simone Verdi, Daniele Baselli, Armado Izzo, Sasa Lukic, and Mergim Vojvoda against Juventus.

Injured: Simone Verdi, Daniele Baselli, Armado Izzo, Sasa Lukic, Mergim Vojvoda

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

At what time does the match between Juventus and Torino kick off?

India: 5th December 2020, at 10:30 PM

USA: 5th December 2020, at 12 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 11 AM (Central Standard Time), 9 AM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 5th December 2020, at 5 PM

Where and how to watch Juventus vs Torino on TV?

India: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD

USA: ESPN+

UK: Premier Player 1

How to watch live streaming of Juventus vs Torino?

India: SonyLIV

USA: ESPN App

UK: Premier Player HD, LiveScore App

