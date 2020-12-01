What channel is Liverpool vs Ajax? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick off time and team news

The UEFA Champions League returns with an exhilarating fixture this week as Liverpool host a free-scoring Ajax outfit at Anfield on Wednesday. Both sides have experienced mixed fortunes in the Champions League's proverbial group of death so far and are in contention for a spot in the knock-out stages of the competition.

Liverpool have not had the best of months and suffered a 2-0 defeat against Atalanta last week. The Merseyside giants can progress to the next stage of the competition with a victory in this fixture and have a point to prove against Erik ten Hag's swashbuckling side.

Ajax have been exceptional in the Eredivisie this season and have scored an astonishing 42 goals in only 10 league games so far. The Dutch giants do have a few defensive problems to solve in the Champions League and will have to be wary against a lethal Liverpool attack.

Liverpool vs Ajax Team News

Liverpool have a depleted squad

Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp was furious after Liverpool's match against Brighton over the weekend and kicked up a media storm with his comments regarding the club's hectic schedule. Liverpool have a massive list of injuries at the moment and need to dig deep into their squad to field a competitive line-up against Ajax.

Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, James Milner, and Thiago Alcantara are injured and have been ruled out of this game. With Nathaniel Phillips ineligible to play in the Champions League, Rhys Williams is set to partner Joel Matip in yet another makeshift back-line. Liverpool have an exceptional attack, however, and Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane, and Mohamed Salah are all expected to feature in this game.

Injured: Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, James Milner, Thiago Alcantara, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Doubtful: Naby Keita

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Nathaniel Phillips

Ajax have a strong squad

Ajax

Mohammed Kudus is currently injured for Ajax and will not be able to play a part against Liverpool. Star forward Antony has made progress with his recovery from injury but is unlikely to be risked in this game.

Injured: Mohammed Kudus

Doubtful: Antony

Suspended: None

At what time does the match between Liverpool and Ajax kick off?

India: 2nd December 2020, at 1:30 AM

USA: 1st December 2020, at 3 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 2 PM (Central Standard Time), 12 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 1st December 2020, at 8 PM

Where and how to watch Liverpool and Ajax on TV?

India: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD

USA: TUDNxtra

UK: BT Sport 2, BT Sport Ultimate, BT Sport Extra

How to watch live streaming of Liverpool vs Ajax?

India: SonyLIV

USA: CBS All Access, ZonaFutbol, TUDN

UK: BT Sport, BBC Radio 5 Live

