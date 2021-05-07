What channel is Manchester City vs Chelsea? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick-off time and team news

The Premier League features a high-octane fixture this season as Manchester City take on Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. Manchester City are only three points away from another Premier League title and can achieve the feat with a victory in this match.

Chelsea are in fourth place in the Premier League standings and have experienced a stunning resurgence under Thomas Tuchel. The Blues have troubled Manchester City on a few occasions this season and will be intent on postponing their imminent celebrations.

Manchester City have been an exceptional force under Pep Guardiola and are one of the best teams in the world at the moment. The Cityzens eased past Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Manchester City vs Chelsea Team News

John Stones is unavailable for this game

Manchester City

John Stones is serving a three-match suspension at the moment and will likely be replaced by Aymeric Laporte against Chelsea. Rodri was benched against Paris Saint-Germain during the week and is set to feature in this game.

Sergio Aguero scored his first Premier League goal of the season from open play last week and will want to score the winning goal this weekend. Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez have been impressive this season and will play pivotal roles in this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: John Stones

Chelsea have a strong squad

Chelsea

Mateo Kovacic and Cesar Azpilicueta are the only injury concerns for Chelsea going into this fixture. Christian Pulisic was benched against Real Madrid and is likely to start in this game.

N'Golo Kante has been impressive under Thomas Tuchel and will have to be at his best against Manchester City. The Frenchman will likely have Jorginho for company in Chelsea's midfield.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Mateo Kovacic, Cesar Azpilicueta

Suspended: None

At what time does the match between Manchester City and Chelsea kick off?

India: 8th May 2021, at 10 PM

USA: 8th May 2021, at 12:30 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 11:30 AM (Central Standard Time), 10:30 AM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 8th May 2021, at 5:30 PM

Where and how to watch Manchester City vs Chelsea on TV?

India: Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD

USA: NBC, fuboTV, Universo

UK: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League

How to watch live streaming of Manchester City vs Chelsea?

India: Hotstar VIP

USA: Hulu+

UK: Sky Sports

