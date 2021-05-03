What channel is Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick-off time and team news

The UEFA Champions League features an intriguing semi-final fixture this week as French champions Paris Saint-Germain travel to England to face Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday. The first leg between the two teams took place last week and ended in an impressive 2-1 victory for Manchester City.

Paris Saint-Germain have been a tad below their best this season and face intense competition from Lille in the Ligue 1 title race. The French champions conceded a first-half advantage to the Cityzens last week and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are only a victory away from winning the Premier League title this season. Pep Guardiola's side pulled off an impressive comeback in the first leg and the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez, and Phil Foden will have to play pivotal roles for the home side yet again this week.

Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain Team News

Manchester City have a strong squad

Manchester City

For several recoveries in recent weeks, Pep Guardiola and Manchester City have a fully-fit squad at their disposal. The Cityzens rested several big names against Crystal Palace over the weekend and the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan are set to find themselves back in the line-up.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Paris Saint-Germain have a few concerns

Paris Saint-Germain

Kylian Mbappe's fitness is a massive source of concern for the Parisians at the moment with the Frenchman missing a few training sessions over the weekend. Idrissa Gueye was sent off in the first leg and remains suspended for this fixture.

Injured: Juan Bernat

Doubtful: Kylian Mbappe

Suspended: Idrissa Gueye

At what time does the match between Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain kick off?

India: 5th May 2021, at 12:30 AM

USA: 4th May 2021, at 3 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 2 PM (Central Standard Time), 12 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 4th May 2021, at 8 PM

Where and how to watch Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain on TV?

India: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD

USA: TUDN USA, ZonaFutbol

UK: BT Sport 2, BT Sport Ultimate

How to watch live streaming of Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain?

India: SonyLIV

USA: Paramount+, TUDN App

UK: BT Sport

