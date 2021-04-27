What channel is Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester City? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick-off time and team news

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with a massive semi-final clash this week as Paris Saint-Germain take on Manchester City at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want to seize the initiative in this game.

Paris Saint-Germain are currently battling with Lille for the Ligue 1 title and have fared better in the UEFA Champions League. The French giants have already stunned Barcelona and Bayern Munich this season and will look for another high-profile scalp this week.

Manchester City have had their problems this month but remain well on course to win yet another Premier League title. Pep Guardiola has introduced a few more innovations to his side this season and will need to pull more rabbits out of his hat to keep Paris Saint-Germain at bay.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester City Team News

Paris Saint-Germain have a strong squad

Paris Saint-Germain

Juan Bernat is injured at the moment and has been ruled out of this fixture. Abdou Diallo, Marquinhos, and Rafinha also have fitness concerns at the moment and their availability will depend on a fitness test.

Kylian Mbappe seems to have made progress with his recovery, however, and his return will serve as a massive boost. Neymar has been excellent in recent weeks and will have to play a pivotal role against Manchester City.

Injured: Juan Bernat

Doubtful: Abdou Diallo, Marquinhos, Rafinha

Suspended: None

Manchester City need to win this game

Manchester City

For arguably the first time this season, Pep Guardiola and Manchester City have a fully-fit squad at their disposal. Kevin De Bruyne featured in the squad for the Carabao Cup final and is likely to feature in this match.

Sergio Aguero was also in contention over the weekend but is unlikely to be risked in this fixture. Phil Foden and Ilkay Gundogan have been excellent this season and will have to be at their best against Paris Saint-Germain.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

At what time does the match between Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City kick off?

India: 29th April 2021, at 12:30 AM

USA: 28th April 2021, at 3 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 2 PM (Central Standard Time), 12 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 28th April 2021, at 8 PM

Where and how to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester City on TV?

India: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD

USA: TUDN USA, ZonaFutbol, CBS Sports Network

UK: BT Sport 2, BT Sport Ultimate

How to watch live streaming of Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester City?

India: SonyLIV

USA: Paramount+, TUDN App

UK: BT Sport

