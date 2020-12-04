What channel is Sevilla vs Real Madrid? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick off time and team news

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga is back this weekend as Real Madrid take on Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in an important league game on Saturday. Both teams have been underwhelming in recent weeks and need to step up in this game.

Real Madrid have endured consecutive defeats over the past week and will need to address several problems in their squad. Zinedine Zidane's managerial credentials have been questioned this week and the French manager will want to make a statement on the pitch this weekend.

Sevilla have also struggled this week and suffered a 4-0 defeat against Chelsea in the Champions League. The Andalusian outfit has not been at its best and will need to take it up a notch against a Real Madrid side that is in desperate need of a victory.

Sevilla vs Real Madrid Team News

Marcos Acuna might not play a part in this game

Sevilla

Marcos Acuna and Suso are suffering from a few niggles and might not be risked in this game. Yassine Bounou and Carlos Fernandez have returned a negative test for the coronavirus and will be included in the squad. Sergio Escudero is injured, however, and has been ruled out of this game.

Injured: Sergio Escudero

Doubtful: Tomas Vaclik, Marcos Acuna, Suso

Suspended: None

Real Madrid have several injury concerns

Real Madrid

Eden Hazard, Federico Valverde, and Dani Carvajal are currently injured and have been sidelined for this game. Sergio Ramos and Alvaro Odriozola have made progress with their recoveries but are unlikely to be risked in this game. Luka Jovic tested positive for the coronavirus last month and will be unable to play a part against Sevilla.

Injured: Eden Hazard, Federico Valverde, Dani Carvajal, Luka Jovic

Doubtful: Sergio Ramos, Alvaro Odriozola

Suspended: None

At what time does the match between Sevilla and Real Madrid kick off?

India: 5th December 2020, at 8:45 PM

USA: 5th December 2020, at 10:15 AM (Eastern Standard Time), 9:15 AM (Central Standard Time), 7:15 AM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 5th December 2020, at 3:15 PM

Where and how to watch Sevilla vs Real Madrid on TV?

India: Not Available

USA: beIN SPORTS, Fanatiz USA, fubo

UK: LaLigaTV

How to watch live streaming of Sevilla vs Real Madrid?

India: Facebook Watch

USA: beIN Sports

UK: Premier Player HD

