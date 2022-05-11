“What are you doing?” – Liverpool fans fume at 29-year-old star for being ‘far too complacent’ and nearly putting team in trouble against Aston Villa

Liverpool fans were annoyed at goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who nearly handed Aston Villa the lead in their Premier League clash on May 10.

The former AS Roma shot-stopper was quite lucky to escape a massive error as he played a rather poor pass to Fabinho from outside his box. The strong pass met Watkins, who was unable to get it under control. The ball came back to Alisson who was miraculously able to clear it in the other direction.

The poor decision-making from the Liverpool No. 1 has had the club's fans taking to Twitter to fume about the error. It would have seen Villa take the lead with the scoreline reading 1-1 at that time.

Here is a selection of reactions from the Anfield faithful, slamming the popular keeper for his drastic error:

Aládé @MideAyoo Alisson, please dear don’t be unfortunate Alisson, please dear don’t be unfortunate

Gambino @LFC_Gambino Alisson almost picked it up Alisson almost picked it up 😭😭😭

TM @cianpriv_ Please please please play Kelleher Please please please play Kelleher

Nigel Malone @Northeastred Seriously...Alisson. FFS. Far too complacent. And it happens a lot. Seriously...Alisson. FFS. Far too complacent. And it happens a lot.

Liverpool are currently gunning for a win at Villa Park, having drawn their last Premier League game 1-1 against Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on May 7.

The Premier League title seems to be slipping precariously into the hands of Manchester City, who hold a three-point lead at the top of the table. The Reds need to maintain the pressure on City to have any chance of winning the title.

The current 1-1 scoreline against Aston Villa has seen them fumble in defense, letting Villa get ahead via Douglas Luiz. The Reds then equalized thanks to a quick reaction from Joel Matip after a scramble in the Villa box from a corner.

If Jurgen Klopp's men fail to snatch all three points in this game, Manchester City could well start celebrating their second Premier League title in a row.

Liverpool prepare contract extension for Joe Gomez

According to the Liverpool Echo, the Reds are set to offer English defender Joe Gomez a contract extension imminently. The news comes as a bit of a surprise, with the English defender falling down the pecking order at Anfield this season. He has fallen behind Virgil Van Dijk, Joel Matip, and Ibrahima Konate. He has made just 20 appearances this season in all competitions.

It is unclear what the Gomez’s plans are yet. However, he is unlikely to be pleased with the lack of game time, which has also affected his England call-up chances.

The Englishman is versatile enough to play on the right side of a defense. However, it is far from his best position and is also one of the most competitive positions in the England national team.

Gomez may not turn down an extension at the club, but he will have his mind set on more regular playing time. Further details will be revealed in the coming weeks, as the Reds reportedly plan to tie down the young defender with a new deal.

Edited by Aditya Singh