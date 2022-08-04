What to expect from Arsenal in the 2022-23 Premier League season

Arsenal kick-off the new Premier League season for the second consecutive season when they visit Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace on Friday (August 5). All eyes will be on Mikel Arteta’s men when they take to the field in the hunt for the first three points of the season.

The Gunners were not shy of spending in the summer window, recording a total spend of £145 million. Their most notable signings, Manchester City duo Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko, impressed in the pre-season. Jesus scored seven goals, including a hat-trick against Sevilla.

They also won all their preseason games with an aggregate of 20-4 and will be looking to replicate their pre-season form as they take to the field on Friday. For Arteta, there’s more pressure on him to perform this term with the expensive recruitments brought to the squad.

Last season, the Gunners narrowly missed the Premier League top four, but there were signs of progress and potential in this young Arsenal side. They will be looking to improve their potential and secure a Champions League spot this season.

The Gunners look like a formidable side for the first time since Arsene Wenger’s departure in 2018. What can fans and experts expect to see from the Gunners this season?

Changes in Arsenal's tactical structure

Mikel Arteta has made some changes in his tactical structure.

When Mikel Arteta joined Arsenal in the winter of 2019, there were hopes that he would implement a similar style to his former boss, Pep Guardiola. However, Arsenal lacked the quality to play like Manchester City. Arteta has also shown that he works differently from the former Barcelona tactician and employs other principles for his team.

Last season, the Gunners often lined up in a 4-2-3-1 shape with left-back Kieran Tierney overlapping, and right-back Takehiro Tomiyasu underlapping. This allowed Bukayo Saka to hold width on the right side and Emile Smith Rowe to play closer to the center of the field from the left.

In this season’s pre-season, Arteta has opted for his full-backs to underlap and his wingers to hold width. Granit Xhaka and Martin Odegaard attacked the left and right half-space in a 2-3-5 formation in-match.

This is not a trend fans have seen from Arsenal since Arteta’s arrival. It would be worth keeping an eye on how they develop with this change and its results.

More defensive solidity

William Saliba returns to the club after consecutive loan spells at Marseille.

The Gunners' defense has been shaky over the past few seasons. Last season, they conceded 48 goals. With William Saliba joining the squad, this is something he might fix.

The French defender returns to the club as an established centre-back after multiple loan spells. Saliba signed for the Gunners in 2019 for €30 million before loan stints for St. Etienne, Nice and Marseille. He was solid in pre-season, kept things tidy, and barely made any errors. If Saliba continues his development, he might replicate Virgil van Dijk's impact at Liverpool.

How Arsenal cope with the absence of Granit Xhaka.

Xhaka started 27 games for the Gunners last season.

Granit Xhaka has had a love-hate relationship at Arsenal. His rash challenges and mistakes sometimes make him a liability at the club, yet his ability to dictate the tempo makes him an undeniable asset to the club.

Last season, the Gunners struggled in games where Xhaka was absent. He is the team's glue that links the defense to the attack. With the signing of Fabio Vieira from Porto and Zinchenko, the Gunners will be hoping they’ve tackled those problems.

On paper, Vieira and Zinchenko are quality replacements for the Switzerland captain. How they perform on the field would be exciting for fans to watch.

A new Gabriel Jesus

Gabriel Jesus will be crucial for the Gunners this summer.

Gabriel Jesus was arguably the most notable signing for the Gunners. He joined for a £45 million fee. The former City striker has been classy in the pre-season, and if he takes this form into the season, Arsenal will be dangerous to face.

It’s not just how he is deployed in Arteta's system. Jesus looks like a new man at Arsenal. After years of playing understudy with the Cityzens, he finally has a firm starting role. He has settled in well at the club and will be crucial to any success Arteta’s men have this season.

