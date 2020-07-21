Manchester City and Liverpool with 18 consecutive victories each have the joint highest winning streak in the Premier League. The EPL is widely considered as one of the most, if not the most enervating leagues in the world. Along with the first-rate quality of players plying their trade in the competition, the pace of play and physical demands encapsulates the difficulty level of the English game.

One of the toughest jobs as a player or a manager of a team is to win the EPL. The likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal have won it many a time, but since the arrival of arguably two of the best masterminds in the division — Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp — Manchester City and Liverpool have stormed ahead of the rest to form their own mini-rivalry at the top.

Chelsea's remarkable 2016/17 triumph seemed like a distant memory when Guardiola's centurions ran away with the title and finished on an unthinkable 100 points.

They almost did it again the following EPL season, before the Reds upstaged them in 2019-20 to win their first title in 30 years.

Also read: 10 Premier League players who have exceeded expectations this season (2019-20)

Manchester City and Liverpool's EPL streaks symbolise their dominance

Guardiola's Manchester City side dazzled in the 2017/18 EPL campaign

Both these sides played world-class football at a constant rate, beat teams and dug out results whenever anything wore them down. One key aspect of both their EPL title-winning campaigns was their unbeaten run.

Advertisement

Both these teams are tied for the longest-ever winning streak recorded in the EPL, with 18 wins on the trot.

Manchester City won a whopping 18 matches in a row from August 2017 to December 2017, in the process soaring ahead of the chasing pack. They were closely being followed by Manchester United, but this run of form left their cross-city rivals in their wake.

Manchester City won this EPL with the longest streak, most points, most goals scored (106) and the biggest goal difference. (72)

🏆 The greatest team to EVER win the Premier League:



👕 38 Games

✅ 32 Wins

🤝 4 Draws

❌ 2 Defeats

⚽️ 106 Goals Scored

🥅 27 Goals Conceded

📈 100 Points



🌟 CENTURIONS.#MCFC | @ManCitypic.twitter.com/mSox83fBFv — Man City Xtra (@City_Xtra) July 15, 2020

Top four rivals stood no chance as City outclassed all of them, while monster victories in the form of 5-0 win over Liverpool, 6-0 win against Watford and a nine-goal thriller that saw Guardiola's men put seven past a hapless Stoke City embellished what was one of the most powerful runs in the EPL.

One year on, they had their task cut out in every single EPL fixture because of Liverpool's charge for the title. Klopp and co. fell one point short, but proved it this season just how solid their mentality is.

Liverpool won their first EPL title in 30 years this season under Jurgen Klopp

They too, registered a string of wins (18) from October 2019 to February 2020. During this period, they did exactly what the Cityzens had done to the rest of the league, winning matches at will and outscoring every other side.

Wins against Spurs, the outgoing EPL champions, bitter rivals Everton, Manchester United and Leicester City were only a few of their comprehensive performances, which in itself, speaks volumes of their supremacy.

It was, however, not to be for them against Watford at Vicarage Road, as Ismaila Sarr-inspired Hornets stunned them with a 3-0 win.

A poor run of form since the EPL restart after lockdown also denied Liverpool the chance to collect a 100 points, but nevertheless, they'll cherish this title for decades to follow.

Also read: Watford v Manchester City prediction, preview, team news and more | EPL 2019-20