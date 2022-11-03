“What a player” - Gary Lineker wowed by PSG superstar’s performance against Juventus

Gary Lineker has expressed his admiration for PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe following another stunning goal.

The French attacker scored his 18th goal in as many appearances this term with a stunning outside-the-box effort against Juventus in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, 2 November. Mbappe picked up the ball in the Juve third when a defender clearly pulled his shirt to try and stop him.

Mbappe shrugged off the challenge before dropping the shoulder to dodge another tackle before firing past the goalkeeper to put the Parisians 1-0 up. It was a sublime goal to reflect PSG's early dominance, with the French champions needing a win to secure top spot in the group.

The French international earned rave reviews online following the goal, including one from former England striker Gary Lineker, who tweeted:

Lineker won the FIFA World Cup Golden Boot in 1986 for the Three Lions and Mbappe will no doubt have a similar ambition for the upcoming Qatar tournament. The World Cup winner gave the Juve defense a torrid time in the first half, as he hit a blistering shot just over the bar shortly after his goal.

Christophe Galtier expects PSG to win Champions League this season

It is no secret that the Qatari-owned club are desperate to win the Champions League and with PSG's current front three, there is no reason why they shouldn't have championship aspirations. Galtier appears to have found a system in which Neymar, Mbappe and Lionel Messi are all thriving and the Frenchman's expectations are high.

In his pre-match press conference before the Juventus game, Galtier was asked who he thinks the favorites are for this year's competition, to which he replied (as per the Daily Post):

“There’s a lot of expectation around Paris Saint-Germain, in France and in Europe, which is normal when you see how our workforce is made up. We have world-class players with a lot of experience, a lot of experience. It’s a trophy that is very difficult to win. Sometimes matches are irrational with twists and turns.

"PSG is very close to winning the trophy. We hope it is this year, but it did not come down to much a few seasons ago. There is a lot of hope, a lot of expectation, but our club is doing everything possible to win this magnificent trophy one day.”

