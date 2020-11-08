What a result and what a performance: Free-scoring Chelsea just too good for Sheffield United

Chelsea’s run of five games without conceding has officially ended, but Blues fans are unlikely to lose any sleep following the team’s impressive 4-1 win against Sheffield United.

Frank Lampard’s side went into Saturday’s game with the chance to move into the top four of the Premier League top four and grabbed the opportunity with both hands. After going behind in the opening 10 minutes, Chelsea fought back to seize control of proceedings.

David McGoldrick opened the scoring for Sheffield United after just nine minutes, but quick-fire goals from Tammy Abraham and Ben Chilwell ensured Chelsea went into the break with a 2-1 lead.

The second half got off to a closely fought start, but the Blues showed tremendous resilience and played some fantastic football in the latter stages, as Thiago Silva and Timo Werner sealed an emphatic victory.

Chelsea 4-1 Sheffield Utd! 💪



What a win, what a performance! 🔵 #CHESHU pic.twitter.com/pYRYLijEAy — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 7, 2020

Chelsea in free-scoring mode

As Lampard walked onto the pitch after full-time with a beaming smile on his face, it was obvious that this was a very satisfactory win. More than just a fantastic result, it was a performance of striking quality.

The Blues have been in imperious form in recent weeks and their latest win is a testament to the progress that the team has made under Lampard. The Chelsea side of last season would have struggled to break down an opponent that came to Stamford Bridge to park the bus and defend.

However, on Saturday, Lampard had the right personnel to unlock Sheffield’s defense. In Hakim Ziyech, the Blues boast a potent weapon on the right flank. The Moroccan's ability to locate his teammates with pinpoint passes is simply stupendous.

The former Ajax playmaker has the ability to play the Hollywood long pass and his floating crosses proved to be too much for the visitors to handle.

N'Golo Kante against Sheffield United:



◉ Most recoveries (11)

◉ Most tackles (5)

◉ =Most interceptions (2)

◉ 1 assist



Doing what he does best. pic.twitter.com/CM5AALARcT — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 7, 2020

Ziyech is Lampard's secret weapon

Ziyech ended the game with two assists and it was the least he deserved for his impressive performance against the Blades.

There were also goals for Abraham and Werner, who are beginning to form a deadly partnership up front for the Blues. Chelsea’s defense may have finally conceded, but they still remain one of the most solid backlines in the Premier League.

The London club have been in a rich vein of form in recent weeks and continued their impressive run. What a performance it was and what a result to boot.