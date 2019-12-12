When could Paul Pogba return for Manchester United?

Manchester United still have to wait a while for Paul Pogba's return

Manchester United boss, Ole Gunnar Solskjær has given an essential injury update ahead of their midweek's clash against AZ Alkmaar. According to the Norweigan, one of United's reputed midfielders is edging closer to his return.

However, it is not the French World Cup winner Paul Pogba but the Serbian defensive midfielder Nemanja Matic who could make his return from an unknown injury at Old Trafford this Thursday in their UEFA Europa League's last group-stage match. While asked about whether Pogba could get back on the pitch against AZ Alkmaar midweek, Solskjaer replied:

"No, it's too early. He is working hard to get fit and hopefully we can get him back on the pitch. Let's get him fit and back in form. He will play loads of games. He's one of the best players in the world and we're looking forward to having him back."

Pogba has been out for a while now

Before the commencement of the 2019-20 season, numerous sources were claiming that Pogba might leave the club in summer. Eventually, he stayed put at Old Trafford and started the Premier League 2019-20 with a charismatic 4-0 home victory over Chelsea FC. In that match, he became United's talisman, providing 2 remarkable assists with his extraordinary passing skills.

This season, United's No.6 has made just 6 appearances in all competitions. His appearances could have increased to a large extent if an injury hadn't hurt his ankle in a vital Premier League match against Arsenal in October. Since then, he has not fully regained his fitness.

When could Pogba get back on the pitch?

As per Solskjær's statement, Pogba is nowhere near to securing a return. Moreover, he hasn't started full training yet. Manchester United are going to play against Everton, Watford, Newcastle, and Burnley in the Premier League next. If fortune favours, then we might see Pogba's return against Newcastle. Otherwise, it should be against Burnley which is United's last game before 2020.

Nevertheless, Solskjær's squad will fight for the Group L top spot tonight against AZ Alkmaar at Old Trafford. A draw could do the job for United as the 2nd-placed Dutch side are one point behind the Red Devils.