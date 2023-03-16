When is the UEFA Champions League quarter-final draw? Date, time and the teams left in the competition

The UEFA Champions League Round of 16 for the 2022/23 season is done and dusted and there are now eight teams left in the competition. Defending champions Real Madrid are still in the mix, leaving them with a chance of winning their 15th Champions League title.

The last-16 saw heavyweights like Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) crash out. Last year's finalists Liverpool were blown away by Real Madrid, who thrashed them 6-2 over the two legs.

PSG, on the other hand, fell 3-0 to Bayern Munich on aggregate, extending their wait for the elusive Champions League trophy. Even the likes of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, who lit up the FIFA World Cup in Qatar last year, failed to have an impact.

The eight teams that made it to the quarter-finals are Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Chelsea, Benfica, AC Milan, Inter, and Napoli. They will now fight for the four available semifinal spots in the month of April.

The Champions League draw will decide the quarter-final lineup and the semi-final bracket as well. Unlike the Round-of-16 draw, there are no restrictions and any two sides can be drawn against each other.

The draw has been scheduled for Friday, March 17, after the Europa League Round-of-16 second legs are completed on Thursday. It will be held at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland and is scheduled to start at 4.30 pm IST (11 am GMT).

In India, Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD will telecast the draw live on TV, while SonyLIV will provide its live streaming.

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois hoping to meet opponents other than Manchester City and Chelsea in UEFA Champions League quarter-finals

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, after their 6-2 win over Liverpool, stated that he would like to face teams other than Chelsea and Manchester City in the quarter-finals.

Madrid faced both these sides in the knockout stages of the competition last season. They defeated City in the quarterfinals before getting the better of Chelsea in the last four. Los Blancos then prevailed 1-0 over Liverpool in the all-important final.

“I’d like to change it up a bit. Last year we already faced City and Chelsea, let’s see if we can player other teams this year. Haaland is very good, he is one of the stars of football. Last year we made it clear what our character is. With comebacks, we earned respect, we showed that Real Madrid is always there,” he said after the Liverpool win (via Managing Madrid).

