Where next for Angel di Maria?

Regarded as one of the world's best players, where might Angel di Maria end up should he leave Paris Saint-Germain.

Time for a new chapter in the life of Angel di Maria?

Known for his failures at Manchester United, there’s no doubt that Angel di Maria is one of the most technically gifted footballers in today’s modern game – now, it looks as though the decorated Argentina international is ready for his next step in football.

After two seasons and six major trophies at Paris Saint-Germain, Italian champions Juventus lead the race for Di Maria’s signature as they prepare for the Champions League final on Saturday against Real Madrid.

Reports already suggest Bianconeri sporting director Fabio Paratici has met with Pablo Sabbag, Di Maria’ agent with a view to a move in the summer; whilst also looking to make a move for AS Roma midfielder, Leandro Paredes.

Failure at Manchester United

Di Maria failed to live up to expectations at Manchester United

There’s plenty of reasoning behind Di Maria’s failure to live up to his £60 million price tag at Manchester United. Perhaps burnout could be to blame, given he’d just played 51 games for Real Madrid and Argentina the season prior to his move, which could’ve led to his lacklustre performances, not to mention the tinkering of Louis van Gaal.

Deployed on the flank, as a No. 10 and even spearheading the Manchester United attack at one point, Di Maria never had the chance to establish himself in one position in England – which can’t be said for his time in Paris.

Whatever does happen next for Di Maria, he’ll still be regarded as one of the World’s best playmakers in the past decade, and wherever he may end up next, Italy would be the perfect option for the 29-year-old.

Success in France

There’s no doubt that Di Maria arrived in France with a huge weight on his shoulders given his lacklustre performances in the famous No. 7 shirt at Manchester United. And once again, he arrived with a hefty price tag. It’s fair to say he’s been a hit at PSG, winning six major trophies in just two seasons.

However, despite an impressive first season which resulted in 15 goals and 25 assists, his second season in France hasn’t been plain sailing. Furious PSG fans booed his every touch in their 2-2 draw against Ludogorets in the Champions League whilst L’Equipe awarded him a rating of just 3/10.

One standout performance for the Argentine, however, was his masterclass against Barcelona in the Champions League Round of 16 first leg. Di Maria scored twice in that leg as the Ligue 1 club dominated in a resounding 4-0 win, only to still be eliminated in the return fixture.

With the arrival of Julian Draxler from Wolfsburg in January and the possibility of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang playing for PSG next season, playing time could become limited for the Argentine which could result in a move away from the French capital.

Also read: Ronaldo Nazario predicts who will win the Ballon d'Or in 2017

How would Di Maria settle in Turin?

There’s no doubt that Max Allegri is one of the best Italian coaches in modern day football. Guiding Juventus to three successive Scudetto’s and runners-up in the 2015 Champions League, his Juventus team is going from strength to strength, whilst the potential arrival of Di Maria would be a welcomed addition.

The 49-year-old has great man-management skills whilst fellow Argentines Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain will no doubt be able to help Di Maria settle into life in Italy.

This season has seen Mario Mandzukic play predominantly on the left flank, a position that could soon be occupied by Di Maria. Alternatively, Allegri may opt to play the Argentine on the right-flank instead of Juan Cuadrado, dependent on the opposition - or we could see a totally different formation next season from the Serie A champions.

Wherever Di Maria may play, Juventus seems like the perfect club for him.

Also read: Liverpool legend set to join ISL club next season