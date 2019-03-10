Which club's manager should Zinedine Zidane become in the summer?

Zidane has offers from Top European clubs

After deciding to exit Real Madrid after 3 consecutive Champions League Titles, Zinedine Zidane is now a major managerial target for many European giants in the summer.

Zidane is someone with proven managerial skills as he has shown at Real Madrid. With very few successful player-managers in the history of football, Zidane is probably the only footballer who has had an immense impact both on and off the pitch.

Hence, as per many reports, Zidane is now linked with as many as 4 clubs (PSG, Real Madrid, Juventus, and Chelsea) to become their manager next summer. The Frenchman was also linked with a move to Manchester United and the France National Football team as well in the past. With so many options available, it needs to be seen which club Zidane chooses as his next destination

An easy return to management could be to go back to his former club Real Madrid. With the club in tatters right now, Zidane can have a bigger hand in making decisions which could help the club return back to its formidable best. As he is already aware of the functioning within the club and the strength and weaknesses of the squad, Madrid could be an easier destination for Zidane to settle in.

Having played for Juventus in the past, Zidane could return to his former club as a replacement for current coach Massimiliano Allegri. Juventus now has an ambitious project in hand with Cristiano Ronaldo at the center of it. We are well aware of Zidane's relationship with Ronaldo and hence, if Zidane wants to have a fresh start to his managerial career, Juventus could be an ideal choice for him.

After the unlikely exit from the Champions League, PSG could go for a change of manager at the end of this season with the club already being linked to Zidane. Having been a part of the France National team for many years, Zidane will have a good idea about French football. PSG has some quality footballers in Neymar and Kylian Mbappe which can attract Zidane to the club. PSG is a big club with big aspirations.

Despite huge investments and a talented team, they have failed to crack the Champions League code as yet. It could be a good challenge for a character like Zidane and if he does take it, the Paris based club will have a better chance of being successful in Champions League next season.

Chelsea could also change their manager at the end of this season and according to reports, even the London-based club has approached Zidane for the role. Chelsea is one club which could need corrections from the grassroots level and it cannot be considered as a fully-developed squad. With Chelsea's Champions League aspirations for the next season still lying in balance, it needs to be seen whether Zidane would take up the job with a club of Chelsea's level.

Considering all these factors, Juventus seems to be a good option for Zidane to consider for the upcoming season. However, a move back to Madrid can also not be ruled out.

Advertisement