Which U21 player has created the most number of big chances so far this season?

Big chances created are an interesting metric in football. What is a big chance? According to Opta, it is a situation where a player should reasonably be expected to score. This is usually in a one-on-one scenario or from very close range when the ball has a clear path to goal and there is low to moderate pressure on the shooter. Penalties are always considered big chances.

That being clarified, let us now look at the U21 players who have created the most big chances in the top leagues this season.

#6 Phil Foden - 8

Norwich City v Manchester City - Premier League

At only 21, Phil Foden has established himself as an important member of one of the best teams in the world. Pep Guardiola once called him the most talented player he has seen in his career and Foden has largely made true on his potential.

The 2017 U17 World Cup Player of the Tournament has created eight big chances in the Premier League this season. To go with this, he has also scored six and assisted three goals. City are currently favorites for the title and if they do win, it will be Foden's 4th Premier League medal.

#5 Erling Haaland - 8

TSG Hoffenheim v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga

Being the lethal striker he is, one would perhaps associate Erling Haaland with getting on the end of big chances rather than creating them. That being said, he has created eight big chances this season. This could be due to his involvement in Dortmund's attacking style of football in and around the box.

Haaland is regarded as one of the two best players in the world but this season, he has been a bit injury prone. Despite that, he has scored 16 goals and assisted five in the Bundesliga. All the big clubs will be fighting to sign him in the summer.

