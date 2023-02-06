Who is Barbora Hroncekova? Meet impending PSG arrival Milan Skriniar's partner who openly confessed her hate for Juventus

Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar is expected to sign for French giants PSG this summer, upon the expiration of his contract at the San Siro.

The Italian giants have failed in their attempt to extend the contract of the Slovakian defender. As such, Inter are set to lose him for free come the end of the season.

PSG, who have maintained a strong interest in the 27-year-old defender, could eventually get him on a free transfer. This comes after seeing their bid in the region of €50 million turned down by Inter Milan last summer.

Skriniar could move to the French capital this summer alongside his partner Barbora Hroncekova. The couple met in 2016 during the defender's time with Sampdoria and have been together ever since.

Hroncekova hails from Slovakia just like her partner and they have a daughter together named Charlotta Skriniar.

Hroncekova is a professional model and is reported to have partnered with a number of top brands from Slovakia.

Barbora has also had a huge influence on social media. Her Instagram page @barborahr has well up to 55,000 followers and 297 posts.

In her personal life, the Slovakian model is a top supporter of her long-time partner Skriniar. She also revealed in 2019 that she has a hatred for Inter Milan's rivals Juventus.

When asked by a fan, as seen in the Daily Star, she said,

"I hate Juventus!"

Simone Inzaghi reveals PSG-bound transfer target will no longer captain Inter Milan

The Italian tactician has had his say surrounding the future of Slovakian defender Skriniar, who is the subject of transfer interest from PSG.

The 27-year-old defender has failed to extend his contract with Inter Milan beyond this season despite being at the club since 2017.

According to multiple reports, the player is now set to move to PSG when his current deal expires by the end of the 2022-23 football campaign.

Nerrazuri head coach Inzaghi has stated that he won't judge his defender's decision. In his words, as seen in Sempreinter, he said,

“As far as Skriniar is concerned, I don’t judge his choice. I judge him as a person and as a player,”

He continued:

“He’s a brilliant guy who always works at his best in training."

Inzaghi also confirmed that the Slovakian defender will take part in Inter's derby game against neighbors AC Milan (February 5). He, however, added that Skriniar won't captain his team going forward.

In his words, he said,

“Skriniar will no longer be the captain, this is something that's been discussed calmly with the player and the club."

He concluded:

“The captain is Handanovic, and then we will make choices based on the match."

Skriniar will form part of a high-octane outfit if he is to complete a move to PSG.

