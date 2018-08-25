Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Who's next No.7 at Real Madrid

Ankit Kaushik
CONTRIBUTOR
Rumors
2.21K   //    25 Aug 2018, 06:13 IST

The
The Famous No.7 Jersey

The famous No.7 shirt is still unoccupied after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus. Legends such as Juanito, Butragueño, Raúl, Beckham and Ronaldo have donned this shirt for ages in the Los Blancos history. With Ronaldo gone, Madrid hierarchy has a new decision to make: who is going to wear this famous shirt number?

Marco Asensio:



Real Madrid CF v Getafe CF - La Liga
Marco Asensio

Marco Asensio seems to be the clear favorite to wear this shirt unless Madrid makes some high profile signing. Asensio is a talented youngster and board at Real Madrid believe that he has a high ceiling potential. Just at 22, he has already been a part of some big matches for Madrid as well as for Spain. Looking at the current squad, he is the only natural left winger available at Madrid. It should not be a surprise if he steps out donning the famous No.7 shirt.

Vinicius Jr



Real Madrid v AC Milan - Pre-Season Friendly
Vinicius Jr. in Pre-Season Friendly

He is an option, but the chances of getting the famous No.7 are almost negligible. Vinicius Jr. has amazed all Madridstas during the US tour. He is fast and can dribble past opponents at ease, but handing him the No.7 shirt over Asensio does not make any sense. He will have to wait for his turn.

A New Signing: (Hazard/ Neymar/ Mbappé)


Real Madrid was heavily linked with the signing of Neymar and Hazard throughout the summer. The Neymar rumors were quashed by Real Madrid officially. And a move for Hazard seems almost impossible, given the fact that Premier League transfer window is now closed and there is no backup for Hazard at Chelsea. But the rumors won't just fade away. There are reports that Chelsea is willing to let Hazard leave if paid a new world record transfer fee. Also, recent news of FFP decision has resurfaced the Mbappé to Real Madrid rumors. If Madrid does sign a player among these, he surely will be bombarding the flanks in the No.7 shirt.

La Liga 2018-19 Chelsea Real Madrid CF Football Kylian Mbappe Marco Asensio Chelsea Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News PSG Transfer News
Ankit Kaushik
CONTRIBUTOR
Full-Time Developer, Part-Time Writer
