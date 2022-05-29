Who said what: Football world reacts as Real Madrid beat Liverpool to win UEFA Champions League final

Real Madrid secured an incredible 14th European Championship by winning 1-0 against Liverpool on Saturday night in the UEFA Champions League final. Los Blancos held out against early pressure from Liverpool and made a decisive breakthrough through Vinicius Jr. in the second half.

The final whistle at the Stade de France saw Real Madrid players, backroom staff and management celebrate wildly while the Liverpool players were a dejected lot. Speaking after the game to reporters, Carlo Ancelotti was full of praise for his players and 'strucutre' of Real Madrid:

“I think the fact that nobody thought we could win it helped us. I think we’ve deserved it. We had to suffer a lot to win it, all the way from the last 16, but we never gave up.

"But, I have to say that it’s easier to win a Champions League with Real Madrid than with any other club. It’s the structure of the club that makes this club special. I will forever remain grateful to the president and to José Ángel Sánchez for bringing me back and to the players. It has been so easy to manage this dressing room.”

He also gave an insight as to what worked well against Liverpool in the Champions League final:

“I think we managed today’s game well since the key was to avoid giving their front line space. Our back four played very well and they never managed to find space in behind. When their press dropped in the second half, we played better with the ball and we won the game.”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was keen to highlight the fact that the Reds had an incredible season despite their loss against Real Madrid in the final. Speaking at his post-match press conference, the German manager said:

“I feel the pride already. I told the boys that in the dressing room, but it was clear I was the only one who felt that. The boys will need longer. They played an outstanding season. The two competitions we didn’t win were by the smallest possible margins – one point from City in the Premier League and one goal against Real Madrid in the Champions League. That says nothing about us.

“The difference between 2018 [another Champions League final defeat by Madrid] and now is that I see us coming again. Tomorrow we will celebrate the season. It’s good we don’t do that immediately but after a night’s sleep and another speech from me the boys will realise what a special season they did.”

Apart from the two managers, the footballing world and a few Real Madrid players took to social media to react and pen their thoughts after the Champions League final. Here are a few reactions from some renowned personalities in football:

Real Madrid players were thrilled after their win against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League final

Real Madrid shot-stopper Thiabut Courtois also had some strong words for his critics. Speaking after the game to BT Sport (via BBC), the Belgian goalkeeper said:

"I said that when Madrid plays finals, they win. I was on the good side of history. I saw a lot of tweets coming my way that I would get humbled today - it was the other way round.

"Today I needed to win a final for my career, for all the hard work to put respect on my name as I don't think I get enough respect, especially in England. I saw a lot of criticism even after a great season.

"I am really proud of the team. We stuck to it and when I needed to be there I was there for the team."

Some Liverpool legends rallied to the club's support and posted about the incredible season that Jurgen Klopp's men had. They also had some strong words to say about the treatment Liverpool fans received while entering/exiting the stadium:

Jamie Carragher @Carra23 Tough one to take last night but credit to Real Madrid, their name was on the cup after the CL run they’ve been on. @LFC have lost 4/63 this season so you can’t really ask for much more than that. Friends & family tear gassed on the way out, shocking set up @UEFA Tough one to take last night but credit to Real Madrid, their name was on the cup after the CL run they’ve been on. @LFC have lost 4/63 this season so you can’t really ask for much more than that. Friends & family tear gassed on the way out, shocking set up @UEFA

Sir Kenny Dalglish @kennethdalglish The Liverpool fans are special. The way they were treated by authorities was an absolute joke. Nobody should ever be afraid to go to a football game. Thank you to everyone who came to Paris. The Fan Park was unbelievable. I hope you all get home safe. What a season! YNWA The Liverpool fans are special. The way they were treated by authorities was an absolute joke. Nobody should ever be afraid to go to a football game. Thank you to everyone who came to Paris. The Fan Park was unbelievable. I hope you all get home safe. What a season! YNWA

Liverpool FC News @LivEchoLFC "I really hope that everybody who has the chance to get to Liverpool is there tomorrow"



Jurgen Klopp on his pride for his "I really hope that everybody who has the chance to get to Liverpool is there tomorrow"Jurgen Klopp on his pride for his #LFC side ahead of the trophy parade in the city 👊 "I really hope that everybody who has the chance to get to Liverpool is there tomorrow"Jurgen Klopp on his pride for his #LFC side ahead of the trophy parade in the city https://t.co/QNUSRFHaZW

FC Barcelona @FCBarcelona Congratulations to Real Madrid for the @ChampionsLeague title won tonight at the Stade de France. Congratulations to Real Madrid for the @ChampionsLeague title won tonight at the Stade de France.

