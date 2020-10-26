Why Arsenal haven’t been fair to Mesut Ozil with controversial omission from Premier League squad

Mezut Ozil posted a very passionate message following his omission from Arsenal’s squad for the 2020/21 Premier League season. The former German international is yet to kick a ball in months as he gradually edges towards the exit door at the Emirates.

With his contract set expiring at the end of the season, Ozil appears ready to enjoy his £350,000-a-week wages on the sidelines until next summer. It is still unknown why the club have taken the decision to alienate him, but there have been lots of conspiracy theories.

Most league chances created in Europe's top five divisions since 2006-07:



⬡ Dimitri Payet

⬢ Mesut Özil

⬡ Lionel Messi



Into the thousands. pic.twitter.com/5NbWraoSrJ — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 15, 2020

While none of these theories can be substantiated, it can be said that Arsenal haven’t been fair with their treatment of the 32-year-old player. Ozil remains one of Arsenal’s best players and can still play a huge role in what is expected to be a very long season.

"I'm really deeply disappointed by the fact that I have not been registered for the Premier League season for the time being,” Ozil wrote in his message to Arsenal fans.

"Upon signing my new contract in 2018, I pledged my loyalty and allegiance to the club that I love, Arsenal, and it saddens me that this has not been reciprocated," continued Ozil.

"As I have just found out, loyalty is hard to come by nowadays. I've always tried to remain positive from week to week, thinking that there's maybe a chance to get back in the squad soon again. That's why I kept silent so far," explained Ozil.

For a player who has spent eight years at the club, Ozil definitely deserves better treatment. People sometimes forget that he signed a new contract with the club just two years ago.

Ozil also played every game under Arteta before the coronavirus football break. However, his fate at the club took a turn for the worse when football returned.

The 11 most notable exclusions from the 2020/21 confirmed Premier League squads.



With @FootballIndex https://t.co/QNJNO71n5I — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 23, 2020

Advertisement

In explaining the decision to leave the midfielder out of his squad, Arteta was not convincing when he said it was a 'football decision'.

"It was just a football decision and my conscience is very calm because I have been really fair with him,” the Spaniard said, as quoted by Sky Sports.

"My level of communication with him has been high, we know what to expect with each other. He has had opportunities like everybody else. I'm sad that I had to leave three players out of this list but I tried to look everybody in the eye and be comfortable with it," said Arteta.

At 32, Ozil still has a lot to offer, especially in an Arsenal team that clearly lacks creativity. If Arteta’s own words are to be taken seriously, then it means the player has done nothing untoward the club and deserves to be treated better.