Why did Chelsea attacker Hakim Ziyech’s deadline day loan move to PSG collapse? Can the deal still be revived? 

Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech suffered a huge setback on deadline day after his supposed loan move to French giants PSG collapsed.
The Moroccan international was the subject of late transfer interest from Christophe Galtier's team who are in need of attacking reinforcements.
PSG made an offer for a loan move that would have seen Ziyech play at the Parc de Princes until the end of the 2022-23 football season.
The news was even confirmed by Galtier during an interview yesterday, as seen in Tribuna.
"We're working on a deal to sign Ziyech, it's true and talks are ongoing. I don't want to say more as he's a Chelsea player at the moment," he said.
Although it was reported that both clubs did reach an agreement, and Ziyech even passed a medical yesterday (January 31), the deal couldn't go through.
The big question now on everyone's lips is what went wrong? And could there still be a chance of Ziyech joining PSG after the deadline day setback?
What went wrong?
Reports as revealed by L'Equipe stated that Chelsea did send the paperwork for Ziyech's transfer to PSG very late before the deadline elapsed at 11pm.
It is also being reported that the LFP (French Football Governing Body) was having issues with their computer system on transfer deadline day.
Could there be a solution?
Football transfer expert Ben Jacobs provided an update on Ziyech's failed transfer. He revealed that the French club will make an appeal to the LFP today (February 1).
However, he revealed that the chances of appeal being granted are slim, and that the player could possibly head back to England today. As it stands, he isn't registered with the French giants and still remains a Chelsea player.
It comes as a huge blow for the 29-year-old winger, who has struggled to secure regular playing time at Stamford Bridge this season.
Galtier gives hint on tactical changes at PSG
The French tactician provided an insight into his change in tactics during his club's 1-1 draw against Stade de Reims in Ligue 1.
Speaking after the game during a post-match press conference, Galtier explained his formation change.
“In the second half, we changed the midfield to a diamond formation, with Neymar behind the two strikers, to have a better offensive animation but also to counter their 4-3-3 with the midfield in front of them," he said, as per PSGTalk.
The 65-year-old was happy with his team but lamented the Marco Verratti red card in the 59th minute of the match.
“We are happy to be able to score quickly, but after that, there are facts about the game, the fact that we are with 10 players," Galtier added.